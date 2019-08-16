KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Shea Murray earned his fifth save of the season, pitching a scoreless seventh inning on eight pitches to seal a 4-1 win for the Bradenton Marauders (Single-A) on Wednesday over the Florida Fire Frogs.
Murray, a Defiance High School and Ohio State product, recorded his fifth consecutive outing without allowing an earned run. The Pittsburgh Pirates’ farmhand struck out two of the three batters he faced.
Murray is now 1-0 in 23 appearances with Bradenton with a 5.04 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 30.1 innings.
