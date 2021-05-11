ALTOONA, Pa. — Defiance High School grad Shea Murray made his 2021 pro debut with the Double-A Altoona Curve on Thursday, pitching the final 1.2 innings of an 8-4 loss to the Bowie Baysox.
Murray, a DHS and Ohio State product, struck out three batters for his five outs while allowing one hit in the scoreless outing for the Pittsburgh Pirates’ affiliate.
