BRADENTON, Fla. — Shea Murray, a Defiance product, pitched two scoreless innings for the Bradenton Marauders (Single-A) on Friday in a 7-5 loss to the Dunedin Blue Jays.
The DHS grad allowed one hit and one walk while striking out a pair for the Marauders, a Pittsburgh Pirates’ affiliate. Murray is 1-0 with four saves for Bradenton this season with 48 strikeouts and a 5.22 ERA in 29.1 innings.
