DUNEDIN, Fla. — Shea Murray recorded the final three outs for the Bradenton Marauders (Single-A), two of which came by strikeout in a 5-1 loss on Saturday to the Dunedin Blue Jays.

Murray, a Defiance High School and Ohio State product, retired the side on 24 pitches. The former Bulldog and current Pittsburgh Pirates’ farmhand is 1-0 in 20 outings with three saves for the Marauders with a 5.81 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 26.1 innings.

