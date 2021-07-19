Wisler earns first win in Tampa
ATLANTA — In a game concluded after press time on Friday, Matt Wisler fired a pair of scoreless innings in the eighth and ninth for the Tampa Bay Rays, earning his first win as a Ray in a 7-6 10-inning win at the Atlanta Braves.
After the Tampa bats tied the game at 6-6 in the top of the eighth, Wisler came on for the bottom of the frame and promptly retired the side in order. In the ninth, the Bryan High School graduate allowed a one-out single but recorded two strikeouts and a flyout to escape the threat.
Wisler, 28, finished with three strikeouts and no walks in the scoreless outing, throwing 27 of his 35 pitches for strikes. The former Golden Bear is now 1-1 with Tampa with a 0.64 ERA in 13 total appearances and is 2-3 overall including 21 appearances with the San Francisco Giants in 2021 with seven holds, a 3.74 ERA, 45 strikeouts and just nine walks in 33.2 innings pitched.
Murray earns third hold
ALTOONA, Pa. — Defiance product Shea Murray earned his third hold of the year for the Altoona Curve (Double-A) on Sunday, pitching 1.1 innings of scoreless ball in a 5-1 win over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies.
Murray, a Defiance High School and Ohio State product, allowed two hits but no walks in the outing for the Pittsburgh Pirates affiliate. The 27-year-old righthander is 2-0 with three saves and three holds for the Curve with 31 strikeouts and a 2.55 ERA in 24.2 innings and 20 appearances this season.
Willeman has short outing
WICHITA, Kan. — Napoleon product Zach Willeman faced five batters for the Tulsa Drillers (Double-A) in the seventh inning of Sunday’s 9-1 win over the Wichita Wind Surge.
Willeman recorded an out while allowing two hits, a walk and an unearned run before being lifted. The former Napoleon standout and current Los Angeles Dodgers’ prospect is 1-1 in 18 games with the Drillers with two saves, 34 strikeouts and a 4.26 ERA in 25.1 innings of work.
Napoleon grad solid in relief
FLORENCE, Ky. — Layne Schnitz-Paxton came on in relief for the Windy City ThunderBolts, pitching 2.1 scoreless innings in an 8-4 loss to the Florence Y’alls on Saturday in independent Frontier League baseball action.
Schnitz-Paxton, a Napoleon High School and University of Toledo grad, allowed one hit and one walk but put up zeroes on the board after coming on with two outs in the fourth inning. The former Wildcat is 0-2 in nine appearances and three starts for Windy City with a 6.95 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 22 innings pitched.
Watts fans a pair
POMONA, N.Y. — Bryan grad Justin Watts was one of seven pitchers used by the Sussex County Miners in Saturday’s 8-4 Frontier League win over the New York Boulders.
Watts came on for the sixth inning and struck out two of the three batters he faced, firing seven of his 12 pitches for strikes. The former Golden Bear and Toronto Blue Jays’ prospect is 0-3 across 13 total appearances for Sussex County and the Gateway Grizzlies with two saves, 14 strikeouts and a 3.38 ERA in 13.1 innings pitched.
