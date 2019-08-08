CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Shea Murray earned his fourth save of the season for the Bradenton Marauders (Single-A), firing a scoreless ninth on Tuesday night to secure an 8-7 win over the Charlotte Stone Crabs.
Murray allowed one hit, struck out one and did not issue a walk in the scoreless inning, firing 11 of his 20 pitches for strikes.
The former Defiance Bulldog and current Pittsburgh Pirates’ farmhand is 1-0 with Bradenton with four saves and a 5.60 ERA in 27.1 total innings, firing 46 strikeouts.
