AKRON — After a scoreless seventh, Shea Murray was tagged for three runs in the eighth as part of a 10-run uprising by the Akron RubberDucks (Double-A) on Saturday in his Altoona Curve’s 12-3 loss.
Murray, a Defiance graduate, stranded a pair of RubberDucks in the seventh with two flyouts and a strikeout to erase two singles allowed. However, Akron tallied a double and an RBI single to start the eighth and Murray allowed a third hit of the frame to leave two runners on before being lifted. An RBI single and wild pitch from the ensuing Altoona reliever tagged two more runs on the former Bulldog’s final line of 1.1 innings, three runs, five hits, a strikeout and no walks.
The 27-year-old Pittsburgh Pirates’ prospect is now 4-1 with three saves this season for Altoona with 38 strikeouts and a 3.98 ERA in 31.2 innings pitched.
Scoreless outing for Schnitz-Paxton
SCHAUMBURG, Ill. — Napoleon grad Layne Schnitz-Paxton struck out a pair in two innings of scoreless work for the Windy City ThunderBolts, helping defeat the Schaumburg Boomers 8-3 on Friday evening in independent Frontier League action.
The former Wildcat and Toledo Rocket did not allow a hit or walk in the seventh or eighth frames for the ThunderBolts. Schnitz-Paxton, a 6-3 righthander, is now 1-2 in 15 games and three starts for Windy City with 34 strikeouts and a 5.56 ERA in 32.1 innings.
Watts pitches in relief
TROY, N.Y. — Justin Watts came in and righted the ship in relief for the Sussex County Miners in a 12-2 Frontier League loss to the Tri-City ValleyCats on Saturday.
The former Bryan Golden Bear came on with one out in the fifth after the Miners’ starter had surrendered 10 runs and 12 hits. Watts allowed three hits over 1.2 innings of relief with a run allowed, no walks and a strikeout, throwing 18 of his 25 pitches for strikes.
Watts, a former Toronto Blue Jays minor leaguer, is 0-4 in 19 appearances with Sussex County and the Gateway Grizzlies in the Frontier league with two saves, 22 strikeouts and a 3.80 ERA in 23.2 innings of work.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.