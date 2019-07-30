BRADENTON, Fla. — Shea Murray kept up a run of solid outings in the last month, earning his third save of the year with three strikouts in the ninth for the Bradenton Marauders (High-A) in a 3-2 win over the St. Lucie Mets on Saturday.
The Defiance High School and Ohio State product allowed one hit in the scoreless outing, the eighth of his last nine appearances with no earned runs allowed.
Murray lowered his season ERA with Bradenton to 6.04 in 19 appearances, sporting a 1-0 record and 43 strikeouts in 25.1 innings.
