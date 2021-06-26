STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Despite racking up nine strikeouts in just four innings of work, Deylen Miley was dealt a defeat on the scorecard in the Mahoning Valley Scrappers’ 1-0 loss to the State College Spikes on Wednesday in MLB Draft League action.

Miley, a Bryan High School product, allowed the game’s only run in the first inning on an RBI sacrifice fly following a leadoff triple. The former Golden Bear standout and NWOAL Player of the Year finished with three hits and two walks allowed in the otherwise outstanding outing.

Miley is 2-1 in five appearances and three starts for the Scrappers with 30 strikeouts, nine walks and a 2.30 ERA in 15.2 innings.

