STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Despite racking up nine strikeouts in just four innings of work, Deylen Miley was dealt a defeat on the scorecard in the Mahoning Valley Scrappers’ 1-0 loss to the State College Spikes on Wednesday in MLB Draft League action.
Miley, a Bryan High School product, allowed the game’s only run in the first inning on an RBI sacrifice fly following a leadoff triple. The former Golden Bear standout and NWOAL Player of the Year finished with three hits and two walks allowed in the otherwise outstanding outing.
Miley is 2-1 in five appearances and three starts for the Scrappers with 30 strikeouts, nine walks and a 2.30 ERA in 15.2 innings.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.