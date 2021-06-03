A trio of former area standouts are taking advantage of opportunities to gain visibility to MLB scouts through the newly-formed MLB Draft League as the 68-game, six-team schedule has gotten underway in recent weeks.
Former Ayersville pitcher Jack Goonan, Bryan pitcher Deylen Miley and Archbold shortstop Jeron Williams are competing in the league, open to all current draft-eligible prospects in NCAA Divisions I-III, NAIA and junior colleges along with graduating high school seniors.
Goonan, a 6-4, 265-pound righty, closed out a 4-0 win for the State College (Pa.) Spikes on Monday with two strikeouts and a walk in a scoreless ninth inning, his first of the young season.
The 23-year-old pitched for Division I Virginia Tech after two seasons at Sinclair Community College before appearing in one game for Division II Mercyhurst in 2020 and earning four saves in 10 appearances for the Lakers.
Miley, a 6-2 right-hander, made his first appearance on Tuesday for the Mahoning Valley Scrappers and struck out three while walking one in 1.1 innings of work in the Scrappers’ 10-2 loss to the West Virginia Black Bears.
The former Golden Bear and Tiffin University Dragon recently completed his senior season with Division I Bellarmine University, leading the Atlantic Sun in strikeouts (86) in a 3-5 season (64.2 innings) with a 6.54 ERA.
Finally, former Bluestreak shortstop Jeron Williams has played in six games for the West Virginia Black Bears, leading the MLB Draft League with a .444 batting average (8-for-18) while knocking in three runs. Williams rapped three singles in four at-bats for the Black Bears in a 5-4 loss to Mahoning Valley.
The former Archbold standout hit .276 in 53 games as a sophomore for Lincoln Trail Junior College in 2021 with eight doubles, two homers, 32 RBIs and 19 steals and announced in April he will transfer to the University of Toledo for the spring season in 2022.
The MLB Draft League will play from late May to early August with a midseason break leading into the 2021 MLB Draft in July.
