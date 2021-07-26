Murray tagged in eighth
BRIDGEWATER, N.J. — Defiance product Shea Murray was dinged for two runs in the eighth inning for the Altoona Curve (Double-A) on Friday in a 7-3 loss to the Somerset Patriots.
Murray, a Pittsburgh Pirates’ farmhand, struck out the first batter he faced before walking the bases loaded. The former Bulldog and Ohio State Buckeye allowed an RBI forceout and RBI single before inducing a flyout to end the outing.
The 6-6 righthander, 27, is 2-0 with Altoona this season with three saves, three holds, 32 strikeouts and a 3.16 ERA in 21 appearances and 25.2 innings.
Goonan makes pair of appearances
Former Ayersville standout Jack Goonan made a pair of appearances for the State College Spikes over the weekend in MLB Draft League action.
On Friday, Goonan was tagged with his first loss of the season after allowing the go-ahead run in the eighth inning in a 10-9 loss to the Williamsport Crosscutters. The former Pilot struck out the first batter of the frame before hitting a batter and having the next Williamsport hitter reach on an error. A run scored on a fielder’s choice to put State College behind before a steal of home was thwarted and Goonan induced a groundout to end the frame.
On Sunday, things were smoother for the former Pilot, who allowed a hit but put up a scoreless eighth inning in a 3-1 loss to Williamsport.
Goonan has made six total relief appearances for the Spikes with an 0-1 record, one save, a 0.00 ERA and eight strikeouts in five innings of work.
Wildcat grad solid in relief
MARION, Ill. — Layne Schnitz-Paxton put together three solid innings of relief for the Windy City ThunderBolts on Sunday in an 8-2 loss to the Southern Illinois Miners in independent Frontier League action.
The former Napoleon Wildcat and Toledo Rocket allowed one hit and one walk in three frames, striking out two after the ThunderBolts’ starter allowed eight runs and seven hits in the first inning.
Schnitz-Paxton, a 6-3 righthander, is 0-2 in 12 appearances and three starts for Windy City with 23 strikeouts and a 6.58 ERA in 27.1 innings.
Watts scoreless for Sussex Co.
AUGUSTA, N.J. — Justin Watts made his first appearance in six days for the Sussex County Miners (Frontier League) on Friday, firing two scoreless innings in a 7-5 seven-inning loss to the New Jersey Jackals.
Watts, a Bryan High School grad, pitched goose-eggs in the fifth and sixth frames, striking out one. The former Golden Bear and Toronto Blue Jays draft pick is 0-3 in 14 appearances with two saves with the Miners and the Gateway Grizzlies in the Frontier League with 15 strikeouts and a 2.93 ERA in 15.1 innings of work.
