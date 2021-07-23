NILES — In his first appearance since mid-June for the State College Spikes, Ayersville grad Jack Goonan pitched a scoreless seventh inning on Wednesday in a 10-3 win over the Mahoning Valley Scrappers in MLB Draft League action.
Goonan, 23, struck out the opening batter of the frame and hit the next with a pitch before inducing an inning-ending double play. The former Pilot and Mercyhurst University pitcher has not allowed a run in four appearances and three innings of work with a save, seven strikeouts and three walks overall.
CRESTWOOD, Ill. — Napoleon grad Layne Schnitz-Paxton was tagged for three runs in middle relief on Thursday for the Windy City ThunderBolts in a 5-1 loss to the Evansville Otters in independent Frontier League action.
Schnitz-Paxton allowed three runs, all earned, on four hits in 1.1 innings of work and faced eight batters. The former Wildcat and Toledo Rocket struck out one and did not allow a walk after coming on with two outs in the third inning.
Schnitz-Paxton is now 0-2 with a 7.39 ERA in 11 appearances and three starts for the ThunderBolts with 21 strikeouts in 24.1 innings of work.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.