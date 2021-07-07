NILES — Jeron Williams had his best day at the plate in his MLB Draft League career on Monday with the West Virginia Black Bears, scoring five runs and reaching base in five of six total at-bats
rapping three hits and scoring five runs in a 20-7 win over the Mahoning Valley Scrappers.
Williams, an Archbold product, led off the third and fourth with singles, coming around to score both times while adding a base knock and run scored in the sixth inning. Williams reached again in the seventh on a leadoff error before drawing a walk in the eighth and grounding out in the ninth.
Counting an 0-for-4 night at the plate in Tuesday’s 9-5 loss to the Frederick Keys, Williams is now hitting .274 in 28 games for the Black Bears with 26 hits, five doubles, 19 runs and 13 RBIs.
