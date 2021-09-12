HIRAM -- Sophomore Erdwin Quintana's 79th-minute goal broke a 1-1 tie between the Defiance and Thiel men's soccer programs on Saturday night, giving Defiance a 2-1 win and improving to 2-3 on the year.

Quintana led the team with four shots and the deciding goal at 79:16. Junior Armando Campos-Ortiz also recorded three shots and a goal in the 48th minute to mark the first goal of the game before Thiel's Garett Smith scored about six minutes later.

Junior goalkeeper Orry Killam, a Liberty Center product, played all 90 minutes and made three saves in the win as DC outshot Thiel 20-9 in the contest.

