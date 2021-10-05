CARMEL, Ind. — Junior midfielder Noah Svanberg (Grand Rapids, Ohio / Otsego) has been named the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Offensive Athlete of the Week after recording five points off a goal and three assists in Defiance’s two victories last week.
Svanberg had the game-winning assist in a 2-1 win against Bluffton last Wednesday and was involved in every goal in Saturday’s 3-2 win over Transylvania. Against the Pioneers Svanberg assisted on two goals and netted one of his own. This is his second Athlete of the Week award of the season. He previously was named the Offensive Athlete of the Week after scoring a hat trick against Hiram last month.
Svanberg currently is tied for the six-most career assists in program history with nine and sits eighth in total points with 29. His four assists this year are currently tied for ninth-most in a single season. It also matches his total from 2019.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.