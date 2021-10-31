FRANKLIN, Ind. — The Defiance men's soccer team defeated Franklin by a score of 4-2 on Saturday night to advance to the Heartland Colligate Athletic Conference tournament semifinals.
The win is the Yellow Jackets' first playoff victory since they defeated Manchester 2-1 in the HCAC Semifinals on Nov. 4, 2003.
Junior Joshua Maurer led the Yellow Jackets (10-11, 4-5 HCAC) with a pair of goals off three shots while senior Chase Stiner assisted on both of Maurer's goals and added a goal of his own. Junior keeper Orry Killam, a Liberty Center product, made three saves to earn the win against the fourth-seeded Grizzlies (7-9-1, 5-3-1 HCAC).
Maurer and Stiner connected twice in the first 21 minutes of play to give the Yellow Jackets a 2-0 lead before Stiner extended the lead to 3-0 with a goal in the 27th minute. Freshman Jack Stanoikovich gave the Yellow Jackets breathing room with his third goal of the season in the 58th minute.
The victory gives the team 10 on the season, tying the 2013 and 2002 squads for second-most in team history. The Yellow Jackets will hit the road to face top seed Rose-Hulman (12-4-1, 9-0 HCAC) on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. in the conference tournament semifinals.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.