FRANKLIN, Ind. — The Defiance men's soccer team defeated Franklin by a score of 4-2 on Saturday night to advance to the Heartland Colligate Athletic Conference tournament semifinals.

The win is the Yellow Jackets' first playoff victory since they defeated Manchester 2-1 in the HCAC Semifinals on Nov. 4, 2003.

Junior Joshua Maurer led the Yellow Jackets (10-11, 4-5 HCAC) with a pair of goals off three shots while senior Chase Stiner assisted on both of Maurer's goals and added a goal of his own. Junior keeper Orry Killam, a Liberty Center product, made three saves to earn the win against the fourth-seeded Grizzlies (7-9-1, 5-3-1 HCAC).

Maurer and Stiner connected twice in the first 21 minutes of play to give the Yellow Jackets a 2-0 lead before Stiner extended the lead to 3-0 with a goal in the 27th minute. Freshman Jack Stanoikovich gave the Yellow Jackets breathing room with his third goal of the season in the 58th minute.

The victory gives the team 10 on the season, tying the 2013 and 2002 squads for second-most in team history. The Yellow Jackets will hit the road to face top seed Rose-Hulman (12-4-1, 9-0 HCAC) on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. in the conference tournament semifinals.

