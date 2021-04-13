Defiance College senior captains Bennett Pack and Nick Stifel were named All-Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference as the league office announced its 2020-21 men’s soccer all-conference teams and major award winners on Monday morning. Pack was named second team all-HCAC while Stifel earned an honorable mention nod.
This is the second All-HCAC designation for Pack after earning a spot on the Honorable Mention team in 2019. Pack also was named second-team Ohio Collegiate Soccer Association Academic All-Ohio in 2019. This is Stifel’s first All-Conference selection. Both athletes were named to the Tom Bohlsen Academic All-HCAC team this past fall.
The two captains each started all 10 of Defiance’s games this season and rarely came off the field. Their strong play on defense contributed to six shutouts and a 3-1-1 record at home with only one goal surrendered.
Pack finished his senior campaign with a goal and 11 shots while Stifel logged his first career points with an assist.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.