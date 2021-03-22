11 seniors from the Defiance College men's soccer team were honored prior to Sunday's Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference match against Rose-Hulman. Despite a valiant effort, the Yellow Jackets fell to the undefeated Fightin' Engineers by a score of 1-0.

The Defiance defense and goalkeeper Orry Killam held Engineers scoreless in the first half, withstanding nine shots in the half. Killam, a Liberty Center grad, recorded four saves in the match, three of which came in the first half.

After being held scoreless in the first half, Rose-Hulman netted a goal early in the second half and remained ahead for the rest of the game. The Engineers outshot the Yellow Jackets 14-3 in the contest.

The Defiance starting lineup consisted of 11 seniors: Jacob Rygula, Christian Rennie, Alex Moore, Jarren Casto, Juan Olvera, Maxwell Alvarado, Bennett Pack, Carson Macklin, Nick Stifel, Charles Halt II and Joshua Cooney. Prior to the contest, the Yellow Jackets honored those 11 seniors for their contributions to the program and their accomplishments both on and off the field.

The Yellow Jackets will play their home finale on Wednesday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. against Mt. St. Joseph.

