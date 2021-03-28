LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Despite two second-half goals, the Defiance College men's soccer team saw their comeback fall short on Saturday afternoon, falling to Transylvania, 3-2.
The Pioneers lived up to their team name and got ahead early, scoring a goal less than five minutes into the match to take a 1-0 lead. They doubled their lead in the closing minutes of the half to take a 2-0 advantage into halftime. Transy did not surrender a shot or corner kick to the Yellow Jackets in the period.
The Pioneers extended their lead to 3-0 less than three minutes into the second half. However, senior captain Bennett Pack got the Yellow Jackets on the scoreboard when he headed the ball into the net following a Chase Stiner corner kick with 58:09 on the clock. The goal is Pack's seventh of his career and first of the season. Stiner recorded his third career assist on the play.
12 minutes of gameplay later, Darrien Brooks cut the lead to 3-2 with his first career goal to keep the comeback hopes alive. Brooks' goal was set up by a pass from Lie'vi Stewart, who picked up his second career helper.
Unfortunately, the Yellow Jackets ran out of time and could not complete the comeback, falling 3-2 in regulation. With the loss, Defiance is now 3-4-1 on the season while Transy improves to 7-1.
The Yellow Jacket goals came off their only two shots in the contest.
Goalkeeper Orry Killam recorded three saves in the match. His record as a keeper now stands at 1-4-1 on the season.
The Yellow Jackets will play their regular-season finale on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. against Earlham in Richmond, Ind.
