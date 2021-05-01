LIMA — The Defiance College men’s golf team opened play in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Championship on Friday at the par-72, 6,811-yard Hidden Creek Golf Club. Bluffton University is hosting the three-day, 54-hole tournament.
Defiance scored a 325 during the first round and is in eighth place. Transylvania University leads the event with even-par 288, followed by Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology (293) and Hanover College (295).
Senior Hayden Clingaman fired a 73 with four birdies to pace the Yellow Jackets on Friday. He stands in a tie for sixth place among 43 players while freshman teammates Brenden Garvin and Ethan Mullins shot 81 (tied for 30th) and 83 (tied for 34th), respectively.
Second-round tournament play is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday.
