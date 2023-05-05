FLORENCE, Ind. – The opening round of the 54-hole Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference men’s golf championship was held on Friday at Belterra Golf Club with Hanover College serving as the tournament host.
Transylvania, the tournament’s defending champions, holds a one-stroke lead over Rose-Hulman with a team round of 302. The individual leader is from Earlham in Mychal McKelvey after an even-par 71. Hanover’s Dawson Long and Owen King from Rose-Hulman are tied for second with a one-over 72. Transy’s top two golfers round out the top five with twin 74s by Reed Gritton and Thomas Buchert.
Defiance ended the first day ninth in the nine-team field with a score of 421. Despite their place in the standings, four of five Yellow Jacket golfers beat their season averages on their first look of the championship course.
Zach Canterbury (Tongtogany, Ohio/Otsego) turned in the lowest card of the day for Defiance with a round of 99. He parred 3 of 4 par threes and one of the par fives and DC’s only player to break 50 on either half of the course with a 49 on the back nine. Seth Pearson (Fort Wayne, Ind./Northrop) carded a 103 followed by Payton Switzer’s (Defiance, Ohio/Defiance) 107. Grant Johnson (Waynesville, Ohio/Waynesville) rounded out the team’s top four with 112. Will Garlock (Lima, Ohio/Lima Central Catholic) returned to the clubhouse after an opening-round of 131.
The second round of competition continues from the Belterra Golf Club on Saturday with tee times beginning at 11 a.m.
