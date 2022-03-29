Season winners were recently crowned in the Defiance city bowling scene. From C&H Lanes, Curtis Gallagher earned first place as the all events scratch winner and teamed up with Mike Littleton to earn the men’s doubles title while Dylan Smith was the singles and all events handicap winner. At Defiance Rec, the Coletta’s Pro Shop II team of Jeff Gruszecki, Miguel Hernandez and Phil Spangler claimed the team events championship.
