HANOVER, Ind. — Defiance had just one player record more than three points as a tough shooting day and a sizable rebounding deficit doomed the Yellow Jacket men to a 73-46 Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference defeat at Hanover.
The third straight defeat since beginning conference play for DC (2-5, 0-3 HCAC) saw Hanover (5-2, 2-0 HCAC) seize control in the first four-plus minutes of the contest, hitting its first six shots from the field to stake out a 15-2 lead at the 15:42 mark. Marell Jordan finally stopped the bleeding with a jumper. The Jackets battled back with buckets by Kiewaun Graham and Clayton McCorkle and five points from Jordan to get to within 17-13 midway through the half with an 11-2 run.
DC never got that close again as Hanover, coached by former DC mentor Jon Miller, answered with a 20-7 run to stretch things back to a 16-point advantage. Trailing 42-23 at halftime, the Jackets never got closer as DC and coach Josh Gibson had 19 players see action in the game.
Hanover, powered by 6-7 center Jack Wininger’s 14 boards, out-rebounded the Jackets 40-29. Wininger added six points while guard Ty Houston had 20 points and three boards on 8-of-14 shooting. Coleman Sater hit 6-of-7 from the field and 5-of-6 from the line to add 17 points and seven boards off the bench while Brice Gilman tallied 11 points, five assists and four rebounds.
Senior star Marell Jordan was the only show in town for the Jackets with 27 points, six rebounds and four steals. Evan Conrad hauled in eight rebounds with a bucket in 18 minutes off the pine, while Easton Lewis, Dejsani Beamon and Will Gehlhausen were the next highest scorers behind Jordan with three points apiece.
DC will look to regroup on Wednesday against Olivet before wrapping up the calendar year on Dec. 19 and 21 at Mt. St. Vincent (N.Y.) and Immaculata (Pa.), respectively.
DEFIANCE (46) - Lewis 3; Jordan 27; Jones 0; Graham 2; Swanner 2; Trevino 0; J. Jury 0; R. Jury 0; Beamon 3; Martin 0; G. Johnson 0; Gehlhausen 3; McCorkle 2; Heidelburg 0; Conrad 2; Wojciechowski 0; Park 0; J. Johnson 0; Brooks 2. Totals 20-59 2-2 46.
HANOVER (73) - Morris 2; Wininger 6; Gilman 11; Houston 20; Greenamoyer 9; Shumate 3; McCollough 0; Miller 0; Donoho 2; Harritt 0; Long 0; Sater 17; Saunders 0; Bobo 3. Totals 28-55 12-17 73.
Three-point goals: Defiance 4-19 (Lewis, Jordan, Beamon, Gehlhausen), Hanover 5-15 (Houston 2, Greenamoyer 2, Shumate). Rebounds: Defiance 29 (Conrad 8), Hanover 40 (Wininger 14). Turnovers: Defiance 13, Hanover 14.
Defiance 23 23 - 46
Hanover 42 31 - 73
