CINCINNATI — Defiance College men's basketball made the trip down to Cincinnati on New Years Eve and after a second half that saw them outscored 41-11, fell to Mount St. Joseph 67-34.
The loss snaps a three-game win streak for the Yellow Jackets (5-6, 0-4 HCAC) and keeps them without a win inside the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference through four games. For the Lions (3-8, 2-2 HCAC) the win snaps a three-game skid.
It was a poor shooting performance overall, with DC shooting 14-of-50 (28%) from the field and 1-of-17 (6%) from three in the game, but specifically in the second half as they shot just 4-of-25 (16%) from the field and mustered only 11 points.
Meanwhile Mount St. Joseph did the opposite in the second half shooting 12-of-22 (54.5%) from the the field and 6-of-10 (60%) from three in the second half. They were 22-of-49 (45%) from the field and 10-of-24 (42%) from three for the game.
DC trailed just 26-23 headed to the break as senior Marell Jordan and freshman big man Cole Wojciechowski each had seven points to lead the Yellow Jackets.
Jordan scored six of DC's 11 second half points to lead the way with 13 points in the contest. Wojciechowski was second on the team with seven. No one else had more than four points on the day. DC was also out-assisted by MSJ on the day 16-1 with Jordyn Jury recording the only assist of the day for the Yellow Jackets.
Dayne Gardner led the way for the Lions with 14. Jack Kolar and Luke Collinsworth each added 10. Eight different players connected from deep in the game for MSJ.
Defiance will now travel to rival Bluffton on Wednesday as they'll look to take down a Beavers squad (3-8, 1-3 HCAC) that has lost three-straight HCAC matchups since downing Mount St. Joseph 57-50 back on Nov. 30.
DEFIANCE (34) - Conrad 0; Beamon 2; Jordan 13; Swanner 2; Johnson 0; Trevino 2; J. Jury 0; R. Jury 4; Martin 0; Johnson 0; Gelhausen 0; McCorkle 2; Heidelburg 0; Lewis 2; Wojciechowski 7; Park 0; Jones 0; Graham 0. Totals: 14-50 5-8 34.
MT. ST. JOSEPH (67) - Kratzer 2; Gardner 14; Cluxton 5; Kolar 10; Wiehe 7; Austing 1; Totton 3; Batte 0; Vogelpohl 0; Channels 0; Menninger 3; Turner 5; Christy 0; McKenzie 0; Cowen 0; Crozier 0; Dangerfield 0; Kocisko 6; Barber 1; Collinsworth 10. Totals: 22-49 13-16 67.
Three-point goals: Defiance 1-17 (Jordan 1-3); Mt. St. Joseph - 10-24 (Kolar 2-8, Wiehe 2-5, Cluxton 1-1, Totton 1-2, Menninger 1-1, Turner 1-3, Kocisko 1-2, Collinsworth 1-1). Rebounds: Defiance 30 (Jordan, Swanner, J. Jury, R. Jury 3), Mt. St. Joseph 38 (Wiehe 10). Turnovers: Defiance 12, Mt. St. Joseph 8.
Defiance 23 11 - 34
Mt. St. Joseph 26 41 - 67
