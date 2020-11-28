In a season featuring five less Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference games, a brutal non-league slate and some new faces joining the program, Scott Cutter’s sixth season as Defiance College men’s hoops mentor will be unlike any other.
Cutter’s Yellow Jackets do return two of their top three leading scorers and with plenty of athleticism and a renewed mindset, the Purple and Gold have their head coach optimistic about the 2020-21 season.
“If you looked at us on paper, we’re still young, but we’re sort of not,” said Cutter, 38-88 in his tenure on the DC sidelines following last season’s 11-14 finish (6-12 HCAC). “At least four of our five starters played a lot of minutes as freshmen, Tyler Andrew’s played about as many as you can in two years. We’re really excited about the leadership on our team.”
Though guard Marell Jordan will miss the Jackets’ seven-game non-conference slate in December, Cutter anticipates the 6-2 junior will be cleared to play when HCAC action tips off in January. Jordan led DC with 14.8 points per game a year ago, scoring 20 or more points seven times last season en route to a second team all-conference campaign with 4.7 rebounds and 52 percent shooting from the field.
Andrew, a 6-5 junior from Indianapolis, came on strong in his second season with 12.5 points and 4.9 rebounds per contest last season, shooting 34 percent from long range (23-of-67) and 85 percent from the free throw line (49-of-58). Andrew hit a game-winning 3-pointer with 4.2 seconds left to win the Jackets’ exhibition opener last season at Concordia (Mich.) while exploding for a career-best 37 points and seven rebounds in a loss to Mount St. Joseph.
Along with sophomore sharpshooter Jack Kolar (8.2 ppg, 58-of-150 3-point shooting, 3.0 rpg), guard Avonte Jones (6-0, 5.3 ppg, 1.6 rpg, 1.6 apg) and former Stryker standout Chase Glock (6-6, So., 5.1 ppg, 2.1 rpg), a core remains for Cutter’s squad even with the loss of guard Sean Tyson (13.3 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 5.2 apg), whose assist average last season was the 10th best in program history.
The Jackets brought in eight freshmen to the 2020-21 roster with eyes on playing time for many of the youngsters. The main newcomer that will see the most time is 6-4 guard Dan Luers from Middletown Bishop Fenwick, the Jackets’ new point guard.
“(Luers) has the chance to be a heck of a player,” said Cutter, who outlined Jones, Kolar, Andrew and Glock as the season-opening starting five. “Avonte had an unbelievable offseason and preseason, he’s going to have a big year for us. Then you see Chase Glock at the five, he put on 20 pounds between the end of last year and this year, he looks like a totally different guy.”
Cameron Awls, a 6-0 guard from Toledo Central Catholic and 6-2 guard Andre Edwards (Pickerington Central) also drew rave reviews from Cutter as candidates for early playing time.
“We’re definitely bigger overall from last year,” said the DC headman. “It’s competitive every day. The downside is we’re not allowed to scrimmage or exhibition against other schools so we’ll have to figure out some things as we go but I think we’re a mentally tougher team in terms of consistent effort on a daily basis. When you’ve got that, you give yourself a chance in any game.”
With the coronavirus pandemic still wreaking havoc on schedules in sports across the country, the Jackets are learning to adapt and with that has come new opportunities in the scheduling department.
The HCAC formed a new 13-game league schedule in January and February and left it up to the respective schools to determine any non-league contests. With many D-III programs playing league-only schedules, the traditional exhibition against Division I programs has turned into a whopping five contests against top-level schools.
The Jackets will begin their season at Miami (Ohio) on Monday before playing at Bowling Green on Thursday, Dec. 3 before their home opener against Division III Adrian on Saturday, Dec. 5 at 3 p.m.
DC will then play a Saturday-Sunday double-dip at Purdue Fort Wayne on Dec. 12-13 and a rematch against Bowling Green on Friday, Dec. 18 with a trip to Indianapolis to play NAIA Marian on Dec. 15.
“We’re just trying to figure out what our entire season will look like,” admitted Cutter. “We feel confident our non-conference games will stay as scheduled, we get tested three times a week but you just never know. It’s a crazy year, there’s not very many D-III teams to play. Not even everyone in the league is playing non-conference games and a lot of D-I teams are looking for games right now.
“The guys are really going to enjoy the opportunity. You’re going to learn the urgency you have to play with just to stay competitive. We’ve got a bunch of competitive guys.”
Keeping up the uptick of improvement from a 3-22 season in 2018-19 to last year’s 11-14 campaign that saw the Jackets start 7-1 before a streaky run of five straight losses, three straight wins and five straight losses.
“This is a super competitive group,” said Cutter. “If you can compete in every game, you’re not worried about what team’s showing up. We’ve moved past that. Guys are going to play their tails off and it’s fun to see as a coach.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.