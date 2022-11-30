N. MANCHESTER, Ind. — Manchester built up a lead as high as 19 points and dealt Defiance College an 86-76 defeat on Wednesday in the Yellow Jackets’ Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference opener.
The Spartans (2-4, 2-0 HCAC) got off to a quick start, ripping off a 10-0 lead and 15-3 lead just four minutes into the contest, and never let up. A Jordyn Jury 3-pointer with 4:16 left in the first half got Defiance (2-3, 0-1 HCAC) to single digits for the first time since the opening minutes.
After the near-20-point advantage early in the second half, Defiance chipped away at a 17-point hole at the 15:02 mark. Marell Jordan hit a trey before a Clayton McCorkle jumper helped start the run while Landen Swanner and McCorkle drained consecutive 3-pointers to cut the deficit to just eight points at 54-46 with 13:13 to go.
A stepback jumper from Te Jones at the 9:23 mark kept it at an eight-point margin at 62-54 before the Spartans seized back control with an 8-1 run over the next four minutes.
DC shot 38 percent from the field (23-of-60) while nailing a dozen treys and narrowly losing the rebounding battle, 40-38, but Manchester more than doubled up the Jackets, 30-14.
Senior Marell Jordan finished with a team-best 15 points and three steals, scoring all of his points in the second half. Jones chipped in 12 points and three rebounds while Swanner tallied five points and seven boards and both McCorkle and Jerome Johnson netted nine points.
The DC defense was torched by four Spartans in double figures, led by sophomore guard Bryant Smith, who hit five treys and all seven free throws to finish with 28 points to lead all scorers. Mitch Mendenhall had 18 points while Quentez Columbus stuffed the stat sheet with 16 points, eight assists and seven rebounds.
DEFIANCE (76) — McCorkle 9; Conrad 1; Jordan 15; Graham 8; Swanner 5; J. Jury 6; Gehlhauser 6; Heidelburg 0; Lewis 2; Park 0; Jones 12; Beamon 0; Segulin 3; Johnson 9; Martin 0. Totals 23-60 18-23 76.
MANCHESTER (86) — Columbus 16; Mendenhall 18; Smith 28; Willoughby 12; Lynas 3; Sawyer 8; Elliott 0; Williams 0; Shively 1; Davis 0; Hampton 0. Totals 29-63 15-20 86.
Three-point goals: Defiance 12-31 (Johnson 3-4, Gehlhauser 2-3, Jones 2-6, McCorkle 2-8, J. Jury 1-1, Jordan 1-3, Swanner 1-3), Manchester 13-34 (Smith 5-11, Willoughby 4-9, Columbus 2-4, Mendenhall 2-5). Rebounds: Defiance 38 (Swanner 7), Manchester 40 (Columbus 7). Turnovers: Defiance 15, Manchester 12.
Defiance 28 48 — 76
Manchester 45 41 — 86
