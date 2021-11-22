DC-Logo-COLOR.jpg

NEW PHILADELPHIA — Despite a 31-point outburst from senior standout Marell Jordan, a 20-point halftime deficit was too much to overcome for the Defiance College men’s basketball team on Saturday as the Jackets dropped their third straight game in a 76-70 setback at Kent State-Tuscarawas.

Jordan racked up a team-best 31 points on 12-of-19 shooting, including a 7-of-12 effort at the charity stripe, for DC (1-3) while adding 13 rebounds, five offensive boards, three steals and two assists to his final tally.

Freshman guard Landen Swanner had his best game as a Jacket in his fourth career college game, draining six of his eight 3-point attempts in a 20-point outburst.

However, the Yellow Jackets struggled to find points outside of the scoring spree from Jordan and Swanner, as the other nine DC players to see action shot a combined 8-of-36 (22 percent).

Kyle Shockley had a team-high 14 points off the bench for the Golden Eagles (3-2) as Kent State-Tuscarawas had four players in double figures. Kameron Shockley, London Cobbs and Arthur Jackson each netted 11 points with Shockley adding seven rebounds.

The two teams will play a second game against each other at DC on Friday, Dec. 31 at noon.

DEFIANCE (70) - Beamon 2; Wittenbaum 2; Jordan 31; Swanner 20; Edwards 2; Heidelburg 6; Lewis 0; Segulin 2; McCorkle 0; Jones 2; Johnson 3. Totals 27-67 9-14 70.

KENT STATE-TUSCARAWAS (76) - Lawrence 6; Cobbs 11; Young 4; Ka. Shockley 11; Rostad 8; Stevens 3; Jackson 11; Roper 0; Ky. Shockley 14; Roundtree 8. Totals 29-61 12-20 76.

Three-point goals: Defiance 7-27 (Swanner 6-8, Johnson 1-8), Kent State-Tuscarawas 6-18 (Rostad 2-5, Stevens 1-1, Cobbs 1-3, Young 1-3, Ky. Shockley 1-3). Rebounds: Defiance 37 (Jordan 13), Kent State-Tuscarawas 41 (Ka. Shockley, Rostad 7). Turnovers: Defiance 10, Kent State-Tuscarawas 19.

Defiance 23 47 - 70

KSU-Tusc. 43 33 - 76

