KENOSHA, Wis. — The Defiance men's basketball team fell on the road at Carthage on Saturday afternoon 81-47 in the Jackets’ first road contest of the season.
Both teams battled in the first seven minutes of the game.
With the score 10-9 in favor of Carthage with twelve minutes remaining, the Firebirds (2-0) went on a 14-5 run to take control of the game in the first half.
The run continued as Carthage took a 38-24 lead into the halftime break and racked up a 23-9 run early in the second half.
Senior Marell Jordan led Defiance (1-2) with 16 points, shooting 7-of-15 from the floor and snatching a team-high six rebounds. Sophomore Dejsani Beamon added eight points and grabbed five rebounds while freshman Jake Segulin chipped in six points off the bench.As a team, the Yellow Jackets shot 17-of-50 (34 percent) from the field and 5-of-15 (33 percent) from the 3-point line.
6-2 junior guard Elijah Blake led the Firebirds with a game-high 22 points on 8-of-11 shooting with three longballs. 6-5 wing Fillip Bulatovic added 15 points, 12 rebounds and five assists in the victory as Carthage shot 53 percent from the field (32-of-60).
The Yellow Jackets will hit the road again to take on Kent State-Tuscarawas on Saturday, Nov. 20 at 3 p.m. before visiting Penn State-Shenango on Monday, Nov. 22.
DEFIANCE (47) — Edwards 3; Beamon 8; Wittenbaum 6; Jordan 16; Swanner 3; Lewis 0; Segulin 6; McCorkle 2; Jones 3; Johnson 0. Totals 17-50 8-13 47.
CARTHAGE (54) — Horner 12; Ostojic 6; Blake 22; Czerak 3; Bulatovic 15; Cook 5; Sigel 0; Johnson 3; Bernero 8; Barach 0; Guest 7. Totals 32-60 8-12 81.
Three-point goals: Defiance 5-15 (Wittenbaum 2-4, Segulin 1-1, Jones 1-3, Swanner 1-4), Carthage 9-20 (Blake 3-4, Horner 2-5, Johnson 1-1, Guest 1-1, Bulatovic 1-2, Czerak 1-3). Rebounds: Defiance 24 (Jordan 6), Carthage 43 (Bulatovic 12). Turnovers: Defiance 14, Carthage 12.
Defiance 24 23 - 47
Carthage 38 43 - 81
