A Marell Jordan coast-to-coast layup that went down with two seconds remaining gave Defiance men’s basketball a 74-73 win over Hanover Saturday evening and propelled the Yellow Jackets to a 3-0 start in Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference play.
The 3-0 start marks their first since the 2015-16 season when they went 13-5 in conference and split a regular season conference championship with Mount. St. Joseph.
That’s obviously a welcome start for first-year head coach Josh Gibson after they dropped four-straight games following a season-opening win.
“I am very proud of them because I think you have to as a group, you have to learn to compete first and some of our early games we were struggling with the level of intensity that competition truly takes and we’ve started getting better at that,” Gibson said. “Once you learn to compete, you can start learning to win, and that's a lot of fun.”
It’s also welcome to Jordan, who as a senior hasn’t seen a winning season.
“For me this is everything. I’ve been wanting to win since I came here,” Jordan said. I came back to win so that's all I'm looking forward to. All I want to do is win no matter how ugly it is.”
Defiance started out hot going on a 5-0 run leading into the first media timeout. Then out of that timeout Jerome Johnson would hit back-to-back threes to continue to stretch Defiance’s lead.
With Johnson’s sharpshooting and big man Andre Edwards ability to find his way to the rim early, Defiance opened up a 14-point lead in the first half which would be the largest of the game but a 19-11 run to close the first half cut Defiance’s lead to just 42-36.
In the second half, Defiance threatened to put Hanover away on multiple occasions but seemingly every time the Yellow Jackets would build up a double digit lead that lead would come back down to five.
But until late in the second half, Defiance had been able to ward off the Panthers. That was until Hanover made their last push.
Noah Williams hit a three, two free throws, and found a layup to cut Defiance’s lead to one with two minutes left in the game. Then after an offensive rebound and ensuing turnover by Edwards Isaac Hibbard made a fast break layup and for the first time since the 14 minute mark of the first half, Hanover held a lead.
“I told them ‘well you didn’t expect them not to punch back did you? When you pick a fight with the big kid on the block, he’s gonna hit you. But now we got to counter we can't stay down,’” Gibson said.
And the Yellow Jackets did counter as after a Johnson missed three and a long offensive rebound by Jordan, Edwards was found underneath the basket for a layup and the Yellow Jackets took back the lead with 15 seconds left.
Wild play here but it ends with a bucket for @Defiance_BBall who leads Hanover 72-71 with 15 seconds left in the game. pic.twitter.com/gqm0oQSHtu— Shayne Nissen (@ShayneNissen) December 11, 2021
But on the ensuing play Edwards fouled Matt Munoz, who went to the line and made both free throws.
Six seconds is all Jordan had to get the full length of the court and he did it in stride. Hanover’s full-court heave fell short and the Yellow Jackets walked away with a win.
FINAL@Defiance_BBall 74, Hanover 73.After Hanover nets two foul shots to take the leads. Marell Jordan comes up clutch and it's mayhem at DC.HUGE win for Defiance who gives Hanover their first loss of the season and moves to 3-0 in the HCAC pic.twitter.com/lhe7e3i1Ir— Shayne Nissen (@ShayneNissen) December 11, 2021
“I was just thinking get to the rim,” Jordan said of the game-winning layup. “A lot of factors played into it but I knew I had enough time to make it from under the rim to out rim. If I got it I wasn’t stopping.”
Gibson, who had two timeouts left, opted not to use them.
“They didn't have any timeouts left and I felt like if we called the timeout, it would give them an opportunity to set their defense,” Gibson said. “Sometimes as a coach, your best move is to get out of the way and that's what I tried to do. I just tried to get out of the way because as much as it's about X's and O's, it's about players when it comes down to making game winning plays.”
It was Edwards that led the way for the Yellow Jackets with 20 points on 9-of-12 shooting in his highest scoring output of the season. Jordan added 19 points on 6-of-19 shooting while also leading the team in rebounding with eight. Johnson pitched in 18, all from beyond the arc on 6-of-9 shooting.
Munoz led the way for Hanover with a double double of 20 points and 10 rebounds.
Having won three in a row now, Defiance will look to keep that going as they now enter back into non-conference play with an away matchup on Sunday, Dec. 19 at Oberlin College.
This win will certainly help keep that momentum going, especially in HCAC play.
“I really do think it'd be huge for our confidence moving forward because it shows us that, you know, we can compete with anybody in this league,” Gibson said. “But now the challenge is can we keep duplicating these efforts?”
Defiance 74, Hanover 73
HANOVER (73) — Munoz 20; Williams 18; Greenamoyer 16; Hibbard 13; Gilman 2; Long 2; Sater 2; Morris 0; Eastes 0; Winiger 0. Totals: 21-6-13-73
DEFIANCE (74) — Edwards 20; Jordan 19; Johnson 18; Swanner 6; Segulin 5; Beamon 2; Awls 2; Jones 2; McCorkle 0. Totals: 19-8-9-74.
Three-point goals: Hanover - Williams 3, Greenamoyer 2, Munoz. Defiance - Johnson 6, Swanner, Jordan, Segulin. Rebounds: Defiance 31 (Jordan 8, Edwards 7, Swanner 7), Hanover 30 (Munoz 10, Greenamoyer 7). Assists: Defiance 20 (Beamon 7, Swanner 5), Hanover 10 (Gilman 4). Turnovers: Hanover 8, Defiance 5. Steals: Hanover 3, Defiance 2 (Beamon, Jordan 1). Blocks: Hanover 3 (Munoz 2), Defiance 2 (Jordan, Swanner 1).
Hanover 36 37 - 73
Defiance 42 32 - 74
