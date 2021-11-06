After one game, Defiance College men’s basketball has already equaled last season’s win total after defeating Maranatha Baptist in the first game of the Purple and Gold Tournament on Friday night, 78-50.
It was to the satisfaction of first-year head coach Josh Gibson, who was tasked in trying to turn around a team that went 1-9 last season.
“I was definitely appreciative of the effort of the guys tonight,” Gibson said. “You have so much nerves and excitement even though we haven’t had that long to practice. We basically had an abbreviated preseason so the excitement is still there. I thought overall, we did a good job of executing what our game plan was on both ends of the court,”
The game was largely dominated by the fact that Maranatha Baptist turned the ball over a lot and Defiance didn’t, as shown by the fact that the Yellow Jackets won the turnover battle 26 and had 27 points off turnovers.
It was just the start that Gibson wanted from his defense, with senior guard Marell Jordan getting four steals and sophomore guard Dejsani Beamon getting three to lead the perimeter defense.
“I thought we executed defensively, especially on the perimeter. For the most part the things that we worked on consistently in practice,” Gibson said. “When you get that it creates a transition opportunity. And we do have guys that have the quickness and explosiveness to finish and transition even through contact a little bit.”
That wasn’t all the two led, as Jordan, who led the team in scoring last season with 20.3 points per game, continued that dynamic scoring with a game-high 20 points. Beamon, a transfer in his first year with the program, had a good debut, scoring 15 points. The duo also led the team in assists with three each.
Gibson wasn’t sure how a dynamic scorer like Jordan, who led the HCAC in scoring last season, would fit in the new offense that only started practicing on October 15, but he was pleased with how effortlessly he fit into the offense.
“I thought he did a great job the first day for him in our system. You don’t know with a scorer that’s so talented,” Gibson said. “He really played within himself. He played within what we have to do. He got an easy 20, I mean, I took him out early.”
Jordan scored early and often, getting four of the first six field goals for the Yellow Jackets as they raced out to a 20-10 lead in the first half.
After that, the Yellow Jackets never looked back, leading by double digits the entire rest of the way.
They got a big lift from freshman guard Landen Swanner, who went 3-of-6 from beyond the arc in the first half and ended the game with 10 points.
Once the first half buzzer sounded, the game was already virtually sealed with Defiance taking a 40-19 lead into the locker room after Beamon hit a three at the first half buzzer.
The second half was more about the bench but not before Jordan scored ten more points to make it an even ten in both halves.
Freshman Clay McCorkle came off the bench to score 11 points, going a perfect 3-of-3 from three, all in the second half.
It was yet another pleasing sight for Gibson in his first time seeing his team in live action, after only having 22 practices coming into this game.
“We don’t know who these guys are yet,” Gibson said. “We’re still learning each other, we didn’t have any scrimmages or anything like that. So this is our first opportunity. It’s like a big dress rehearsal and I thought they came in, gave us good energy and gave us good concentration on the things that we were working on.”
The Yellow Jackets will be back on their home court on Sunday for the second game in the Purple & Gold Tournament against Miami Hamilton. Tip off is set for 1 p.m.
MARANATHA BAPTIST (50) — Moultrie 14; Mertes 9; Herbster 6; Mayhak 5; Sanders 4; Woodward 4; Bailey 2; Davis 2; Rodriguez 2; Jensen 2. Totals 18-6-50
DEFIANCE (78) — Jordan 20; Beamon 15; McCorkle 11; Swanner 10; Wittenbaum 8; Johnson 6; Heidelburg 4; Edwards 2; Segulin 2. Totals 29-11-78
Three-point goals: Maranatha Baptist — Metres 3; Moultrie 2; Sanders. Defiance — Swanner 3; McCorkle 3; Wittenbaum 2; Johnson 2; Beamon. Rebounds: Maranatha Baptist 47 (Herbster 11), Defiance 38 (Jordan, Segulin 6). Turnovers: Maranatha Baptist 26, Defiance 10.
Maranatha Baptist 19 31 — 50
Defiance 40 38 — 78
