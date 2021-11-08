A cold-shooting first half, coupled with an offensive explosion from Miami-Hamilton guard Ryan Marchal, was too much for Defiance College to overcome as the Yellow Jackets fell 89-84 to the Harriers in the second game of the Purple & Gold Tournament on Sunday afternoon.

DC (1-1) dropped its first game of the Josh Gibson era despite outscoring Miami-Hamilton (2-0) 54-45 in the second half of play, due to a wide shooting disparity. The Jackets shot just 10-of-29 (34.5 percent) in the first 20 minutes while hitting just six of 16 3-point attempts and turning the ball over 10 times.

The Yellow Jackets did find a way to make things competitive in the second half of play, hitting 21-of-40 shots (55 percent) as senior guard Marell Jordan topped a 20-point season-opening effort with a career-best 33 points for DC on Sunday. Jordan hit all nine of his free throws along with nine assists and five rebounds.

Jerome Johnson had a career-high effort of his own as the 5-11 junior guard hit five treys in 26 minutes off the bench for 15 points. Freshman guard Landen Swanner canned four treys of his own in a 12-point, six-rebound day.

On the flipside, the Harriers scorched the nets for 19-of-32 shooting (59.4 percent), paced by Marchal. The M-H guard hit 9-of-10 from the field and 4-of-5 from long distance for 22 points, three assists and three steals in the first half.

For the game, Miami-Hamilton hit 37-of-61 shots from the field and 11 1-pointers as Marchal finished with seven longballs in a 37-point, eight-assist effort that paced four Harriers in double figures.

Following its first setback, Defiance will shift its focus to a Saturday trip to Kenosha, Wis. against Division III Carthage College for a 1 p.m. tipoff.

MIAMI-HAMILTON (89) — Marchal 37; Bradley 16; Goss 19; Taylor 2; Lackey 13; Fairchild 0; Watene 0; Keehan 2. Totals 37-61 4-9 89.

DEFIANCE COLLEGE (84) — Edwards 8; Beamon 9; Wittenbaum 0; Jordan 33; Swanner 12; Heidelburg 0; Segulin 2; McCorkle 0; Jones 5; Johnson 15. Totals 31-69 10-10 84.

Three-point goals: Miami-Hamilton 11-22 (Marchal 7-9, Goss 4-9, Taylor 0-3, Bradley 0-1), Defiance 12-33 (Johnson 5-9, Swanner 4-10, Jordan 2-7, Jones 1-3, Wittenbaum 0-2, Beamon 0-1, McCorkle 0-1). Rebounds: Miami-Hamilton 35 (Lackey 13), Defiance 32 (Edwards 9). Turnovers: Miami-Hamilton 35, Defiance 12.

Miami-Hamilton 44 45 — 89

Defiance 30 54 — 84

