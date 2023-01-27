Defiance College men's basketball picked up their first conference win of the season inside the confines of the Weaner Center on Thursday night as they downed Mount St. Joseph 71-57.
The win ends an seven-game skid for the Yellow Jackets (6-12, 1-10 HCAC) and gives them their first win of 2023.
They got across the finish line this time because of an efficient shooting night as they went 28-of-48 (58%) from the field, 4-of-10 (40%) from three and 11-of-13 (85%) from the charity stripe to secure the win.
Cole Wojciechowski was a big part of that as the 6-foot-9 freshman big man had a career high 14 points on 5-of-9 shooting from the field and was a perfect 4-of-4 from the free throw line. Senior guard Marell Jordan led the way in scoring going 7-of-17 from the field and grabbing 15 points. Jordan was also active on defense as the Jackets won the turnover battle 16-10 and Jordan caused five steals.
Mount St. Joseph's (6-12, 5-6 HCAC) Luke Collinsworth led the way for the Lions going 9-of-15 from the field for a game-high 20 points. Dayne Gardner was second on the team with 10 points.
Defiance will look to make it a winning streak this Saturday as they'll be back in the Weaner Center for a contest against Hanover (11-7, 7-4 HCAC), who has won three-straight. Tip will commence after the conclusion of the women's game which tips at noon.
MOUNT ST. JOSEPH (57) - Menninger 5; Collinsworth 20; Gardner 10; Cluxton 2; Wiehe 7; Austing 0; Totton 5; Batte 0; McKenzie 0; Kratzer 8. Totals: 23-49 8-9 57.
DEFIANCE (71) - Wojciechowski 14; R. Jury 2; Jordan 15; Jones 11; Swanner 9; Trevino 4; J. Jury 2; Martin 6; Conrad 0; Park 2; Johnson 6. Totals: 28-48 11-13 71.
Three-point goals: Mount St. Joseph 3-14 (Menninger 1-1, Wiehe 1-4, Totton 1-5), Defiance 4-10 (Johnson 2-3, Jordan 1-3, Jones 1-3). Rebounds: Mount St. Joseph 25 (Gardner 6), Defiance 24 (Wojciechowski, Jordan 5). Turnovers: Mount St. Joseph 16, Defiance 10.
Mount St. Joseph 26 31 - 71
Defiance 38 33 - 71
