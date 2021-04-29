Josh Gibson, an eight-year collegiate head-coaching veteran, was named on Wednesday as the head men’s basketball coach at Defiance College. Since 2012, Gibson has served as a head coach at both the NCAA Division II and NAIA levels.
“I want to thank the search committee, Athletic Director Derek Woodley, Associate Athletic Director Kathleen Westfall and President Dr. Richanne Mankey for giving me the opportunity to lead the Defiance men’s basketball program,” Gibson said. “This is an institution and a program with a rich history and dynamic potential for success. We will work diligently to build on the strong foundation already here and to recruit true student-athletes who have demonstrated great character and ability, both on and off the basketball court.
“It is my goal that the Defiance men’s basketball program will be a unique and enriching experience for our players, as well as a vital part of our campus that the college, our alumni, and the Defiance community will be proud to support.”
Gibson’s most recent head-coaching position was at Division II Urbana (Ohio) University during the 2019-20 season. A year ago, however, Urbana closed its doors and last season Gibson served as an assistant coach at Indiana University East, an NAIA program in Richmond.
Before arriving in Urbana, Gibson spent three campaigns in charge of the team at NAIA Lourdes University in nearby Sylvania, Ohio. In his final year, Gibson guided Lourdes to an 18-13 overall record – the second-highest wins total in school history – after going 7-22 just two seasons prior. Three of Gibson’s players earned all-conference recognition as the Gray Wolves advanced to the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference Championship tournament quarterfinals. Impressively, LU started five sophomores during that turnaround 2018-19 campaign and led the WHAC in assists and assist-to-turnover ratio while ranking among the top 15 nationally in five statistical categories.
Prior to Lourdes, Gibson became the third-winningest coach in Brescia University history with a 61-58 overall mark. In the 2014-15 season, he was chosen as the Kentucky Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Coach of the Year after guiding Brescia to the KIAC South Division championship, the only conference title in the program’s history. Under Gibson, the Bearcats qualified for the 2015 NAIA Division II National Championship, the lone tournament appearance ever for the school. He also produced the program’s first KIAC Player of the Year and Third Team All-American.
In 2015-16, Gibson’s last year in Owensboro, Kentucky, Brescia was rated as high as 27th, the best in school history, in the NAIA Division II national poll. Two of his Bearcats earned First Team All-KIAC honors in his final season.
Before becoming a head coach, Gibson served as the director of basketball operations at NCAA Division I Murray (Kentucky) State University for two campaigns, including 2011-12 when the Racers went 31-2 overall, making it to the second round of the NCAA tournament after an opening-round, 17-point win over Colorado State University. He also has experience as an assistant coach at Tennessee’s the University of the South and Maryville University, both NCAA Division III members.
A native of Murray, Kentucky, Gibson graduated from Murray State in 2003 with a Bachelor of Arts in history. He also earned his Master of Science in human development and leadership as well as a Master of Arts in United States history at MSU in 2005.
Gibson and his wife, Courtney, are the parents of four school-age children: Haley, Noah, Avery and Sawyer.
