NEW YORK — The Defiance College men’s basketball team traveled to New York to play the Mount Saint Vincent Dolphins Monday afternoon. The Yellow Jackets escaped with a 75-72 win as the Dolphins had two looks from deep but missed both as time expired.
It was a wire-to-wire win for the Yellow Jackets (4-5) as the game featured 14 ties and 30 lead changes. After holding a 19-16 lead, the Yellow Jackets trailed for the final eight minutes of the half and the Dolphins took a 32-28 lead into halftime.
Despite shooting 9-of-34 in the first half, seven of Defiance’s nine field goals were from long range in the first half that allowed them to hang around as the Dolphins scored half of their points from inside the paint.
Keiwaun Graham, who led the Jackets on the day with 16 points and 10 rebounds, hit two key free throws to give DC a 66-65 lead with 3:16 remaining as Te Jones (12 points) and Jerome Johnson (15 points) made their free throws down the stretch.
Easton Lewis also added a dozen points in the win for DC, which will travel to Pennsylvania Wednesday for their final non-league game of the year at Immaculata University at 2 p.m.
DEFIANCE (75) — Segulin 5; J. Jury 3; Beamon 2; Graham 16; Swanner 3; Martin 0; Gehlhausen 0; McCorkle 0; Heidelberg 4; Lewis 12; Jones 12; Johnson 15; Brooks 3. Totals 23-58 18-23 75.
MOUNT ST. VINCENT (72) - Goodwin 4; Smith 2; Darab 18; Cabezudo 25; Porcic 5; Lewis 4; Rraci 4; Mejia 0; Hod 6; Rawlings 0; Carrier 2; Connolley 2. Totals 25-57 17-22 72.
Three-point goals: Defiance 11-30 (Johnson 4-7, Lewis 2-2, Graham 2-8, Brooks 1-1, J. Jury 1-1, Swanner 1-3), Mount St. Vincent 5-16 (Darab 4-6, Rraci 1-3). Rebounds: Defiance 32 (Graham 10), Mount St. Vincent 40 (Cabezudo 11). Turnovers: Defiance 19, Mount St. Vincent 20.
