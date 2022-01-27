DC-Logo-COLOR.jpg

CINCINNATI — Defiance got back to winning ways Wendesdy evening, powering past Mount St. Joseph for a 67-60 Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference victory for the program’s second straight win after a four-game losing streak.

The Yellow Jackets (7-9, 5-4 HCAC) avenged a 74-64 home loss to the Lions (6-11, 2-8) on New Year’s Day, aided by a late run to cap the first half. After Brady Thomas drained a 3-pointer with 3:20 until the break to put MSJ up 29-26, DC rattled off a 9-0 run with a Marell Jordan trey, a Desjani Beamon layup and two buckets from Avonte Jones to take a 35-29 lead into the half.

Out of the intermission, DC got buckets from Andre Edwards and Tyler Andrew to get things going and open up a 10-point lead just 1:40 into the second half of play. Mount St. Joseph battled back to cut the deficit to four with 11:23 remaining after a Thomas trifecta but again DC had an answer with a 6-0 run to get separation back. Treys from Jones and Jordan swelled the lead to 14 with 5:47 left at 65-51 before a 9-0 run by the Lions had the hosts within two possessions at 65-60 with 1:59 left. That bucket from Tanner Clos marked the final score for MSJ, however, as the Lions missed their final five shots.

Andrew finished with a season high in scoring (20 points) and tied a season peak with eight rebounds to lead the charge for the Yellow Jackets while Jordan added 12 markers, three steals and six rebounds. Jones netted 11 points on 4-of-4 shooting while Beamon added eight points and four helpers.

Thomas hit four treys and paced the Lions with 21 points while Devin Young netted a dozen.

DC will return to action on the road Saturday at Hanover at 3 p.m.

DEFIANCE (67) — Jordan 12; Beamon 8; Swanner 4; Andrew 20; Edwards 6; Awls 0; Heidelburg 3; Lewis 3; Segulin 0; McCorkle 0; Jones 11; Griffin 0. Totals 29-59 4-6 67.

MOUNT ST. JOSEPH (60) — Gardner 4; Young 12; Clos 2; Cluxton 2; Totton 0; Kolar 0; Thomas 21; Luers 9; Wiehe 3; Kinnett 7. Totals 22-50 12-12 60.

Three-point goals: Defiance 5-15 (Jordan 2, Heidelburg, Lewis), Mount St. Joseph 4-16 (Thomas 2, Luers, Wiehe). Rebounds: Defiance 30 (Andrew 8), Mount St. Joseph 30 (Young 11). Turnovers: Defiance 10, Mount St. Joseph 16.

Defiance 35 32 — 67

MSJ 29 31 — 60

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Trending Recipe Videos

Load comments