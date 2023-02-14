With time ticking down in overtime Tuesday night, neither Defiance nor Earlham College men’s basketball needed a win.
Both were eliminated from the end of the year Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference tournament, but with two games left to play and mere seconds left in this game, none of that mattered.
What mattered in that moment was trying to put one more win in the win column and the Yellow Jackets (7-16, 2-12 HCAC) did just that as senior guard, Jabryis Heidelburg drove through the lane and with half a second left in a tie game in overtime, and found his way to the free throw line where he sealed a hectic, come from behind 99-97 win for DC at the Weaner Center.
It was a win that saw the Yellow Jackets turn the ball over 13 times in the first half and dig themselves a 20-point hole without the HCAC’s leading scorer Marell Jordan on the court due to injury, but they made a run at the end of the first half and at the end of regulation to give them a chance to win.
Four different players ended in double figures as senior Te Jones led the way with 24 while fellow seniors Heidelburg and Jerome Johnson added 16 and 15 respectively. Sophomore wing Landen Swanner added 19.
“I think different guys at different moments stepped up and made huge plays and I think that you just can’t say enough about them not quitting and staying together and realizing that, it was going to take an effort to get it done,” Defiance second-year head coach Josh Gibson said of the win.
Earlham senior guard Jaden Terry, the fifth-leading scorer in the HCAC coming in, did about everything he could to give the Quakers a win, pouring in a career-high 42 points on 15-of-27 shooting from the field.
But with a small lineup that saw 6-foot-7 Swanner as the biggest player on the floor, the Yellow Jackets were able to get a couple of crucial stops on Terry late in the game. Terry had made his career-night by getting to the basket and on two different occasions, they were able to make him take a jump shot, once with 30 seconds left in regulation to keep the game tied and once late in overtime that allowed DC to stretch their lead to four.
“Those stops were huge,” Gibson said. “Our bigs were struggling all night and some of that is on the guards too but we just got to the point where I thought the best option was to go small and be able to switch all of their screens … That small lineup, I thought they did a heck of a job switching defensively, defending the post, and got a couple of big rebounds.”
A hectic start to this game would be putting it lightly as Defiance struggled to keep hold of the ball from the jump, turning the ball over on five of their first six possessions.
And to make things worse, when they were getting shots up, they weren’t going in, as with just 3:52 to play in the first half, DC saw themselves down 32-13 and shooting just 5-of-20 (25%) from the field.
But out of the timeout, the Yellow Jackets turned the tides in a big way as they went on a 5-0 run.
Then on the defensive end, following a foul that was going to send the Quakers to the line, Earlham’s James Holder committed a technical foul, sending Swanner to the line where he made both to start off the Jackets on a 7-2 run.
Ultimately, the Jackets would be able to cut a 20-point lead for Earlham at its highest in the first half, in half heading to the locker room down 38-28. Swanner scored 11 points, all in the final five minutes of the half to lead DC.
“Sometimes it feels like you win the game on the last play, but every play is just as important and that’s a little bit of coach speak but it’s true,” Gibson said. “I really credit that group that finished the first half with not allowing us to be buried at halftime.”
In a second half that saw the two teams combine for 108 points, Defiance would hit some shots, but could never truly break through, always sitting behind the Quakers by around 10 points until Brooks made two free throws to cut the lead to five with 6:12 left in regulation.
Both teams traded buckets with Terry consistently going hard to the bucket, but Defiance seemingly always had an answer.
No one was bigger at answering in this game than Jones, who, after a Terry layup with 3:37 left in regulation pushed Earlham’s lead to seven, scored four-straight to cut the Quaker lead to one possession.
Terry answered again, this time with a jump shot that made the lead five with 2:08 left in regulation, and Jones answered with his seventh-straight points off a three to cut the lead to two with 1:51 to play.
Then it was Heidelburg’s turn to answer as the senior point guard tied the game at 82 with 1:28 left, getting to the rim, then did so again 30 seconds later in response to keep the game tied at 85 following yet another Terry layup.
The Jackets were able to get a stop, go ahead with two free throws from Jones, but gave up a foul on their end where Earlham’s Holder made both to send the game to overtime.
Defiance were able to open a four-point lead in overtime, with Johnson hitting back-to-back threes before the lead slipped away and Heidelburg had to seal it at the line.
“He was just playing at a high level,” Gibson said of Heidelburg. “I try to get the ball in the hands of whoever is hot, whether that was Jerome (Johnson) hitting threes or JB (Heidelburg) going downhill. I just tried to put him (Heidelburg) in a situation where he had a lane to attack."
The Yellow Jackets will play their final game of the 2022-23 season at the Weaner Center on Friday in a men’s and women’s doubleheader against rival Bluffton. The women’s game will tip at 6 p.m. with the men to follow.
EARLHAM (97) - Terry 42; Holder 17; Nunnally 16; Makabu 16; Phillips 4; Abshear 2; Andre 0; White 0; Keesee 0. Totals: 35-71 24-27 97.
DEFIANCE (99) - Jones 24; Swanner 19; Heidelburg 16; Johnson 15; Brooks 9; Wojciechowski 8; Trevino 5; McCorkle 3; J. Jury 0; R. Jury 0; Beamon 0; Conrad 0; Park 0; Segulin 0. Totals: 32-64 18-20 99.
Three-point goals: Earlham 3-14 (Nunnally 3-5), Defiance 17-25 (Swanner 5-7, Johnson 5-6, Jones 2-4, Heidelburg 1-1, Trevino 1-1, McCorkle 1-1). Rebounds: Earlham 35 (Terry 9), Defiance 37 (Swanner 8). Turnovers: Earlham 11, Defiance 16.
Earlham 38 49 10 - 97
Defiance 28 59 12 - 99
