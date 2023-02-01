For the second-straight game, Defiance College men’s basketball trailed by just one possession midway through the second half against a top-flight conference opponent, but let the game slip away late, falling to Manchester 81-67 to conclude a three-game home stand at the Weaner Center on Wednesday.
It was a game that saw an inspired effort on defense for the Yellow Jackets (6-14, 1-12 HCAC) as they held a Manchester team (12-8, 10-3 HCAC) that has now won six-straight to 28% shooting in the first half, 43% for the game and 0-of-10 shooting from three. Coming in the Spartans had made the third-most threes of anyone in the conference.
“I thought our guys fought, absolutely,” Defiance head coach Josh Gibson said. “They brought a good amount of energy and we were able to take away their threes, but when you take away their threes, you still have to defend the basketball, wall up and not put teams on the line.”
DC failed to keep Manchester off the charity stripe as after both teams got off to a slow start offensively in the first half, the Spartans made a concerted effort to attack the basket and draw fouls. They were 29-of-35 (83%) from the charity stripe in the game as a team. Ty Lynas saw nine of his game-high 25 points come from the line, going 9-for-11.
“We talked about controlled aggression … two or three times we were pressuring the ball 40 feet from the rim and you do that and the reality is you are exposing yourself to the drive,” Gibson said. “They made a concerted effort to start spreading the floor and attack us downhill and there was not enough movement of our feet from us.”
Even with that free throw disparity though, the Yellow Jackets had the Spartan lead at 55-52 with 9:57 left following a Jabryis Heidleburg layup. From here, however, the Spartans went on a 16-6 run to stretch the lead to 70-58 with 3:53 left to play. The first seven points of that run from the Spartans all came from the charity stripe.
Defiance, on the other hand, hurt themselves in many instances, with a few empty offensive possessions late and letting up a few key offensive rebounds with a small lineup that saw Landon Swanner at 6-foot-7 playing the five. Four of Manchester’s 13 offensive rebounds came in that 16-6 run.
“There were times I tried going big, and I thought we got better on the defensive boards but we seemed bogged down offensively so then I tried to go small and we were just getting killed on the glass,” Gibson said. “They executed better late in the game and I think some of that is their experience closing out games. We unfortunately haven’t had a lot of experience with that this year.”
Defiance got solid offensive efforts in the game from their three top scorers as Landon Swanner knocked down four triples and led the team with 18 points. Marell Jordan had 17 points. Te Jones.
Jabryis Heidelburg, after not playing in their weekend contest against Hanover, came in and gave the Yellow Jackets solid minutes in this one, totaling a season-high 12 points, getting to the rim often, and career-high eight rebounds.
As a team, Defiance shot 25-of-61 (41%) from the field, 7-of-25 (28%) from three and 10-of-15 (67%) from the free throw line. Bryant Smith added 17 points for the Spartans. Mitch Mendenhall had 12 off the bench.
The Yellow Jackets will now start a three-game road trip, starting with a Saturday contest against Transylvania before coming back home for the final two games of the season.
MANCHESTER (81) — Lynas 27; Smith 17; Mendenhall 12; Willoughby 10; Columbus 9; Hampton 6; Elliot 0; Shively 0. Totals: 26-60 29-35 81.
DEFIANCE (67) — Swanner 18; Jordan 17; Heidelburg 12; Jones 12; Johnson 4; Wojciechowski 2; Park 2; Trevino 0; J. Jury 0; R. Jury 0; McCorkle 0; Conrad 0. Totals: 25-61 10-15 67.
Three-point goals: Manchester 0-10, Defiance 7-25 (Swanner 4-9, Jones 2-3, Johnson 1-7). Rebounds: Manchester 41 (Mendenhall, Columbus 8), Defiance 36 (Heidelburg 8). Turnovers: Manchester 8, Defiance 15.
Manchester 34 57 — 81
Defiance 30 37 — 67
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.