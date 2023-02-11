TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Defiance college men's basketball was able to play with Rose-Hulman on the road early on Saturday but ultimately saw the game slip away quickly, falling 85-56 to the Fightin' Engineers.
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Defiance college men's basketball was able to play with Rose-Hulman on the road early on Saturday but ultimately saw the game slip away quickly, falling 85-56 to the Fightin' Engineers.
The score sat at 10-9 in favor of Rose-Hulman (14-9, 11-5 HCAC) with after Cole Wojciechowski sank a free throw to give the freshman five points with 12:45 left to play in the first half.
From here, however, the Yellow Jackets (6-17, 1-15 HCAC) gave up a 17-0 in next six minutes of game time to fall down 27-9, which proved to be too big a hole for them to climb out of.
It was Ayersville High School product and freshman Jakob Trevino who stopped the run by the Fightin' Engineers and in his second start of the season, Trevino ultimately led the way in scoring for Defiance with 12 points. He also led the team with four assists.
Marell Jordan, the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference's leading scorer, did not score in the game and played just 12 first half minutes, sitting out the rest of the game as a bone bruise on his knee that he has been dealing with since mid-January, appeared to act up again.
Te Jones was the only other Jacket in double figures with 10.
Rose-Hulman saw forward Miles McGowen dominate in the post as he went 12-of-23 from two point range for 24 points while also notching a double-double with 15 rebounds. He was stellar defensively grabbing a team-high two steals and two blocks as well. Max Chaplin added 16 points off the bench.
Defiance now enters the final week of the season on a five-game losing skid with two home contests, one against Earlham on Tuesday and the other against rival Bluffton on Friday, on the docket to close out their season.
DEFIANCE (56) - Wojciechowski 7; Trevino 12; Jordan 0; Jones 10; Swanner 2; J. Jury 4; R. Jury 4; Beamon 0; Johnson 0; McCorkle 8; Conrad 1; Park 0; Segulin 8; Johnson 0; Brooks 0. Totals: 22-54 5-7 56.
ROSE-HULMAN (85) - McGowen 24; Blair 4; Stoudemire 0; Harden 10; Bowman 12; Djuric 6; Chaplin 16; Jackson 2; Simon 2; Farrell 0; Olenick 0; Adams 0; Farnsworth 9; Murphy 0. Totals: 35-71 6-9 85.
Three-point goals: Defiance - 7-19 (Trevino 2-3, Jones 2-3, McCorkle 2-4, Segulin 1-3), Rose-Hulman 9-19 (Chaplin 4-6, Harden 2-3, Bowman 2-7, Farnsworth 1-1). Rebounds: Defiance 27 (Jones 4), Rose-Hulman 42 (McGowen 15). Turnovers: Defiance 19, Rose-Hulman 14.
Defiance 25 31 - 56
Rose-Hulman 40 45 - 85
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.