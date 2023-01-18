RICHMOND, Ind. — Down just five at halftime, Defiance was unable to come up with a Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference road win against Earlham, falling for the fifth straight game by a 74-66 margin.
After a competitive first half that saw DC (5-10, 0-8 HCAC) fall behind by 10 but rally to halve the lead at five at the break, Earlham (3-13, 2-7 HCAC) ripped off a 12-0 run to start the second half across the first four minutes of action.
Down 52-35 in that span following a timeout, DC started a charge with two Reid Jury free throws and a Jerome Johnson trey before six straight points by senior Marell Jordan got the Jackets back in contention with a 12-0 run of their own at 52-47 with 12:44 left in regulation.
The Jackets’ rally got as close as three points with 6:42 remaining when Jordan converted a pair of free throws to cut the Quaker lead to 59-56 but that was as close as DC got. A quick 6-0 run gave Earlham the separation it needed down the stretch as the Yellow Jackets again came up short in their quest for win number one in league play.
Jordan tied his third-highest scoring output of the season with 28 points for the Jackets, adding nine rebounds, four assists and three steals in the loss. Landen Swanner hit three longballs and scored 13 points as the only other double-digit scorer for Defiance, which committed 20 turnovers in the loss.
Casey Keesee nailed four 3-pointers for Earlham, finishing with a team-high 20 points. Tommy Makabu added 12 points and eight boards while Jaden Terry put up 13 points, five rebounds and two steals. Joffrey Nunnally netted 10 points as the Quakers won their second game in three tries after starting the season 1-12.
DC will look to regroup Saturday at Franklin (10-6, 6-3 HCAC) at 3 p.m.
DEFIANCE (66) — R. Jury 6; Conrad 0; Jordan 28; Jones 6; Swanner 13; Trevino 0; J. Jury 3; Park 0; Graham 2; Johnson 6; Martin 2. Totals 22-46 16-25 66.
EARLHAM (74) - Terry 13; Makabu 12; Keesee 20; Abshear 6; Phillips 5; Nunnally 10; Williams 2; Holder 4; Andre 2. Totals 27-57 11-14 74.
Three-point goals: Defiance 6-15 (Swanner 3-6, Johnson 2-3, Jordan 1-4), Earlham 9-18 (Keesee 4-7, Terry 2-4, Nunnally 1-1, Phillips 1-2, Makabu 1-4). Rebounds: Defiance 30 (Jordan 9), Earlham 28 (Makabu 8). Turnovers: Defiance 20, Earlham 14.
Defiance 35 31 — 66
Earlham 40 34 — 74
