LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Defiance College was held to 16 second-half points as the Jackets dropped their second exhibition against NCAA Division I competition on Sunday afternoon in a 92-43 loss to Bellarmine University at historic Freedom Hall in Louisville.
Halfway through the first half of action, DC (3-4) trailed just 21-15 but an 18-7 run by the Knights (3-6) kept the Jackets at bay during the opening contest before Bellarmine took a 40-27 lead into the halftime break.
From there on, it was all Knights as the hosts ripped off a 15-2 run in the first four minutes of the second half to keep the rout going. With an opportunity to get on-court game action for the roster, 16 players saw minutes in the contest for Defiance College. Avonte Jones scored a team-best seven points in 14 minutes of action off the bench while starters Landen Swanner and Jerome Johnson had six points each on two free throws, as did Easton Lewis off the bench with two buckets and two free throws.
A 39-14 disadvantage on the glass was a culprit in the loss for the Jackets as Curt Hopf and Juston Betz each had eight rebounds to lead the way for the Knights, who have been battle-tested like few D-I teams this season. Bellarmine has played the current No. 2 (Purdue, 96-67 loss, Nov. 9), No. 3 (Gonzaga, 92-50 loss, Nov. 19) and No. 5 (UCLA, 75-62 loss, Nov. 22) teams in the country, along with a 74-55 loss to West Virginia on Nov. 30.
Bellarmine shot a scorching 37-of-57 from the field (64.9 percent) while DC shot just 14-of-47 (29.8 percent), including 6-of-25 from long range.
The Jackets (2-0 HCAC) will return to action Saturday at home with a 4 p.m. date with HCAC co-leader Hanover (5-0, 2-0 HCAC) at the Karl H. Weaner Center before a Dec. 19 trip to Oberlin.
DEFIANCE (43) - Edwards 0; Beamon 2; Jordan 0; Swanner 6; J. Johnson 6; Gelhausen 0; G. Johnson 0; Awls 5; Wittenbaum 4; Heidelburg 2; Lewis 6; Segulin 0; McCorkle 3; Jones 7; Griffin 2; Alexander 0. Totals 14-47 9-9 43.
BELLARMINE (92) - Claycomb 7; Hopf 14; Betz 10; Penn 15; Fleming 11; Pfriem 4; Tipton 3; DeVault 11; Wieland 6; Roberts 2; Younker 7; Jennings 2. Totals 37-57 10-12 92.
Three-point goals: Defiance 6-25 (Johnson 2-4, Swanner 2-6, McCorkle 1-1, Jones 1-2), Bellarmine 8-17 (DeVault 2-4, Hopf 1-1, Younker 1-1, Penn 1-2, Fleming 1-2, Tipton 1-2, Claycomb 1-3). Rebounds: Defiance 14 (Jordan, Awls, Lewis, Seguilin 2), Bellarmine 39 (Hopf, Betz 8). Turnovers: Defiance 15, Bellarmine 9.
Defiance 27 16 - 43
Bellarmine 40 52 - 92
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.