YOUNGSTOWN — Defiance saw their nearly two and a half week hiatus from play come to an end Wednesday night as they fell to Division I Youngstown State 96-56 in a road exhibition.
The loss snaps a three-game winning streak for the Yellow Jackets (4-5), who were coming off of a big win over Hanover back on Dec. 11.
Dejsani Beamon led the way for Defiance, scoring 16 points while Marell Jordan, who was averaging just over 22 points per game coming into the game, mustered just 10 points in the loss. Avonte Jones led the way on the boards for the Yellow Jackets grabbing four.
Youngstown State (8-4) had four players reach double figures and nine players score at least seven points in a balanced scoring effort for the Penguins. William Dunn led the way with 14 points while Michael Akuchie notched a double-double with 11 points and a game-high 10 rebounds.
The Yellow Jackets will cap off the calendar year with a noon tilt against Kent State-Tuscarawas on Friday before opening 2022 with a conference clash against Mount St. Joseph (4-5, 1-2 HCAC) on Saturday at 3 p.m. Both games will be played at the Karl H. Weaner Center in Defiance.
DEFIANCE (56) — Beamon 16; Jordan 10; Gelhausen 6; Andrew 6; Jones 5; Segulin 3; Swanner 3; Alexander 3; Awls 2; Heidelburg 2; Wittenbaum 0; McCorkle 0; Johnson 0; Griffin 0; Edwards 0. Totals 24-63 0-0 56.
YOUNGSTOWN STATE (96) — Dunn 14; Hunter 12; Akuchie 11; Owens 10; Long 8; Rathan-Mayes 8; Shelton 8; Olison 7; Cohill 7; Thomas 4; Chicone 4; Ogoro 3. Totals 36-65 11-20 96.
Three-point goals: Defiance 8-27 (Gelhausen 2-3, Beamon 2-4, Jones 1-2, Segulin 1-2, Alexander 1-2, Swanner 1-3), Youngstown State 7-16 (Shelton 2-4, Rathan-Mayes 1-1, Ogoro 1-1, Long 1-2, Cohill 1-2, Olison 1-4). Rebounds: Defiance 23 (Jones 4), Youngstown State 47 (Akuchie 10). Turnovers: Defiance 15, Youngstown State 12.
Defiance College 21 35 — 56
Youngstown State 49 47 — 96
