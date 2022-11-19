FAIRBORN — The Defiance College Men’s Basketball team traveled to Fairborn, Ohio, to play an exhibition game against the Wright State Raiders on Thursday. The Yellow Jackets fell 99-56.
In the first half, the Yellow Jackets (1-2) maintained pace with the Raiders, coming within 10 points before the Raiders took momentum to go on a 16-point run at the end of the first half.
In the second half, Defiance’s defense struggled, getting outscored 50-23, as the Raiders outscored the Yellow Jackets 66-10 in the paint and scoring 33 points off Defiance turnovers.
Senior Te Jones led the Yellow Jackets in scoring, totaling nine points. Senior Dejsani Beamon grabbed three rebounds for the Yellow Jackets, leading the team in boards.
Overall, Wright State (2-1) scorched the nets against the DC defense, hitting 40-of-54 field goals (74.1 percent) while DC was 14-of-37 from beyond the arc and 20-of-58 (34.5 percent) overall.
The DC men will be back in action at home on Saturday.Tip-off against the Adrian College Bulldogs is set for 3 p.m. at the Karl H. Weaner Center.
DEFIANCE (56) — Lewis 6; Conrad 2; Jordan 4; Graham 0; G. Johnson 3; Trevino 3; J. Jury 2; Gehlhauser 3; McCorkle 0; Heidelburg 0; R. Jury 0; Wojciechowski 0; Park 5; Jones 9; Beamon 2; Swanner 3; Segulin 3; J. Johnson 0; Brooks 3; Martin 8. Totals 20-58 2-2 56.
WRIGHT STATE (99) — Davis 17; Braun 14; Noel 12; Finke 13; Norris 0; Neff 6; Welage 16; Huibregtse 11; Sisley 10. Totals 40-54 16-27 99.
Three-point goals: Defiance 14-37 (Jones 3-4, Martin 2-5, Lewis 2-5, Trevino 1-1, Segulin 1-1, G. Johnson 1-2, Gehlhauser 1-2, Park 1-2, Swanner 1-2, Brooks 1-6), Wright State 3-7 (Welage 2-2, Huibregtse 1-4). Rebounds: Defiance 19 (Beamon 3), Wright State 35 (Noel 6). Turnovers: Defiance 21, Wright State 11.
Defiance 33 23 — 56
Wright State 49 40 — 99
