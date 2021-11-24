OXFORD — Cold shooting and an athletic disadvantage were major factors for Defiance College as the Yellow Jacket men’s basketball team dropped a 99-47 exhibition contest to Division I Miami (Ohio) on Tuesday evening.
The RedHawks (4-0) never trailed in the contest, overpowering the Jackets (1-4) on the glass by a 50-25 margin and shooting 56.3 percent from the field (36-of-64) with 10 makes from long range.
On the opposite side of things, Defiance struggled from the field, shooting just 28.6 percent (18-of-63), including a frigid 7-of-38 effort from long distance.
DC battled to within eight points eight minutes into the contest at 16-8 before Miami ripped off 10 straight points to seize control.
A bright spot for the Jackets came again in the play of senior guard Marell Jordan. The Yellow Jackets’ scoring leader overcame a slow start to lead all scorers in the contest with 20 points on 7-of-12 shooting, while also tallying a team-high five rebounds. Jordan was the only player in double figures, with freshman Landen Swanner tallying seven points.
Dae Dae Grant led five players in double figures for the RedHawks with 16 points while Mekhi Lairy, Precious Ayah and Kamari Williams all netted 13 points apiece and Dalonte Brown added 10.
DC will get a short break and return to the hardwood for a road contest and Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference opener at Manchester on Wednesday, Dec. 1 at 7:30 p.m.
DEFIANCE (47) - Jordan 20; Beamon 4; Swanner 7; J. Johnson 3; Edwards 3; Awls 0; Wittenbaum 0; Heidelberg 2; Lewis 0; Segulin 0; McCorkle 5; Jones 0; Alexander 3; G. Johnson 0. Totals 18-63 4-9 47.
MIAMI (99) - Brown 10; Lairy 13; White 3; Grant 16; Ayah 13; Williams 13; Eller 1; Kenyon 2; Ames 5; Stevens 2; McNamara 5; Harrison IV 6; Coleman-Lands 10. Totals 36-64 17-24 99.
Three-point goals: Defiance 7-38 (Jordan 2-3, Edwards 1-1, McCorkle 1-3, Alexander 1-3, J. Johnson 1-6, Swanner 1-8), Miami 10-29 (Grant 4-8, Brown 2-3, Coleman-Lands 2-4, Williams 1-4, Lairy 1-5). Rebounds: Defiance 25 (Jordan, Edwards 5), Miami 50 (Williams 8). Turnovers: Defiance 11, Miami 5.
Defiance 20 27 - 47
Miami 45 54 - 99
