Defiance College ensured it would enter 2022 on a winning note and earned a measure of revenge in the process with a 70-67 win over Kent State-Tuscarawas at the Karl H. Weaner Center on Friday in non-league men’s hoops action.
The Yellow Jackets (5-4) took a 7-0 lead to start the game and a 13-5 lead in the game’s first four minutes before Kent State-Tuscarawas () ripped off an 11-0 run to take its first lead with 13:47 until halftime.
That tight margin ketp up through the rest of the first half tiwh the Jackets taking a 35-33 lead to the break before the Golden Eagles led on the scoreboard for much of the second half.
With 5:58 left in regulation, Andre Edwards came up with a key steal and Jabryis Heidelburg found Jerome Johnson for a go-ahead 3-pointer that put DC up 61-60.
After a DeJaun Lawrence jumper put KST back up by a point, Edwards gave DC a 63-62 lead it would not relinquish with 5:05 left on an Edwards layup. A Landen Swanner trifecta made it a six-point ballgame with 1:42 remaining to help seal the deal.
Senior Marell Jordan led the Yellow Jackets with 16 points and eight rebounds and tied Heidelburg for the team lead in assists with four. Sophomore Dejsani Beamon added 15 points and grabbed a season-high six rebounds while senior Tyler Andrew returned to the Yellow Jacket lineup and chipped in 10 points and six rebounds off the bench.
Lawrence recorded a double-double for the Golden Eagles with 19 points and 12 rebounds while also adding three blocks.
KENT STATE-TUSCARAWAS (67) - Lawrence 19; Cobbs 6; Young 4; Ka. Shockley 0; Rostad 10; Stevens 0; Jackson 10; Roper 0; Ky. Shockley 12; Roundtree 6. Totals 27-59 10-16 67.
DEFIANCE (70) - Edwards 8; Beamon 15; Jordan 16; Swanner 9; Johnson 6; Awls 0; Wittenbaum 0; Heidelberg 0; Segulin 0; McCorkle 0; Jones 6; Andrew 10. Totals 26-62 10-14 70.
Three-point goals: Kent State-Tuscarawas 3-12 (Rostad 3-5), Defiance 8-21 (Swanner 3-4, Beamon 2-3, Johnson 2-8, Jones 1-3). Rebounds: Kent State-Tuscarawas 33 (Lawrence 12), Defiance 34 (Jordan 8). Turnovers: Kent State-Tuscarawas 15, Defiance 16.
Kent State-Tuscarawas 33 34 - 64
Defiance 35 35 - 70
