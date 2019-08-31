The Defiance College men’s soccer team took to Winsper-Knobel Memorial Field Friday afternoon to open the season with a battle against Hiram. Despite an intense second half, the Yellow Jackets’ comeback efforts fell just short as they dropped the affair 3-2.
On the day, Campos-Ortiz recorded a team-best two shots, both of which landed on frame. Also adding shots to the mix were Eli Rogers, Chase Stiner, CJ Koller and Christian Rennie.
Harrison Hirth had his work cut out for him in goal. The sophomore faced 11 shots on goal and made eight saves in his 90 minutes between the posts.
The Yellow Jackets will return to action Sunday as they continue the Purple and Gold Classic with a visit from Edgewood College. Kick-off is slated for 2 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.