The Defiance College men’s soccer team took to Winsper-Knobel Memorial Field Friday afternoon to open the season with a battle against Hiram. Despite an intense second half, the Yellow Jackets’ comeback efforts fell just short as they dropped the affair 3-2.

On the day, Campos-Ortiz recorded a team-best two shots, both of which landed on frame. Also adding shots to the mix were Eli Rogers, Chase Stiner, CJ Koller and Christian Rennie.

Harrison Hirth had his work cut out for him in goal. The sophomore faced 11 shots on goal and made eight saves in his 90 minutes between the posts.

The Yellow Jackets will return to action Sunday as they continue the Purple and Gold Classic with a visit from Edgewood College. Kick-off is slated for 2 p.m.

