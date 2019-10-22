The Defiance College men’s soccer team played host to Transylvania University on Saturday afternoon. The Yellow Jackets surrendered two second-half goals to drop the close contest with the Pioneers by a score of 2-0.

Sophomore goalkeeper Harrison Hirth found himself busy in the net as the Pioneer offense pestered him with twelve shots on goal, allowing him to make ten saves on the day. The teams found themselves evenly matched as the affair remained scoreless in the first forty-five minutes of play.

The loss brings the Yellow Jacket record to 7-7-2 on the season and 2-2-1 in HCAC play. Up next, the Defiance College men’s soccer team will host a midweek conference matchup with the Manchester University Spartans. The match is set for 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

