The Defiance College men’s soccer team played host to Transylvania University on Saturday afternoon. The Yellow Jackets surrendered two second-half goals to drop the close contest with the Pioneers by a score of 2-0.
Sophomore goalkeeper Harrison Hirth found himself busy in the net as the Pioneer offense pestered him with twelve shots on goal, allowing him to make ten saves on the day. The teams found themselves evenly matched as the affair remained scoreless in the first forty-five minutes of play.
The loss brings the Yellow Jacket record to 7-7-2 on the season and 2-2-1 in HCAC play. Up next, the Defiance College men’s soccer team will host a midweek conference matchup with the Manchester University Spartans. The match is set for 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.