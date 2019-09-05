ANGOLA, Ind. — The Defiance College men’s soccer team traveled to Weaver Field to take on Trine University Wednesday afternoon. The Yellow Jackets came out victorious with a hard-fought 2-0 win over the Thunder.
It was deadlocked for most of the first half, leaving both sides scoreless until freshman Armando Campos-Ortiz found the back of the net giving Defiance a 1-0 lead.
The Yellow Jackets led the second half at 1-0 until the 88th minute, when senior Adam Ordel (Elida) connected with junior Christian Rennie for a goal to seal the 2-0 victory.
Freshman Orry Killiam (Liberty Center) got his first start in net for the Purple and Gold recording three saves on four shots on goal.
