Defiance College will travel away from the friendly confines of the Karl H. Weaner Center for the first time in the regular season, putting its 3-0 mark on the line with a pair of contests in the Coach Jim Connor Classic at Thomas More University in Crestview Hills, Ky. on Friday and Saturday.
The Yellow Jackets will take on a pair of branch campus squads in the team’s two matchups, tussling with Akron-Wayne on Friday at 5:30 p.m. before a noon tipoff against Kent State-Tuscarawas on Saturday.
The Jackets have seen both blowouts and nailbiters so far in the young campaign, rallying to defeat Westminster by a point in the team’s season debut before a rout of Spalding that saw DC drain 19 3-pointers.
DC also claimed the program’s first Purple & Gold Tournament championship in four years with a double-digit comeback victory over Great Lakes Christian on Saturday in the title game, a win that surely gives the Jackets confidence early on in the season.
“There is that balance we’re trying to keep,” explained DC head man Scott Cutter, whose squad has already matched its win total from all of last season before the calendar has flipped to December. “Especially with a young team, you want to have that balance between confidence and complacency. We need to know that it’s not going to be easy, there’s going to be ups and downs to go through during the season.”
Ahead of Friday’s tilt, Akron-Wayne, located in Orrville, is 2-2 on the season. The Zips have downed Walsh University’s JV team by forfeit and earned an 81-54 victory over Ohio State-Mansfield. The team’s two losses have come to Holy Cross College (Notre Dame, Ind.) by an 86-41 score and an 86-76 loss at Ohio University-Chillicothe.
Meanwhile, Kent State-Tuscarawas has a 2-3 mark on the year. The Golden Eagles own wins over Penn State-Shenango and Penn State-Fayette, the latter in the Penn State-Greater Allegheny Tip-off Tournament. Mount Vernon Nazarene (101-70), Penn State-Greater Allegheny (86-79) and Hocking College (79-73) have bested KS-T this season.
Gunnar Tharp, a senior guard from Canton South, leads KSU-Tuscarawas with 14.6 ppg while sophomore guard Malik Campbell (11.6 ppg) and freshman guard Andre Leavell (13.2 ppg) also average double figures.
“Both teams, one more than the other, remind me of the game Saturday with Great Lakes Christian,” noted Cutter. “They’ve got the green light to go make plays when they feel like they have them. It’s not as much their schemes, but the athleticism they have with the ball in their hands.”
The tournament will be played on the campus of NAIA Thomas More University in Crestview Hills, Ky., about 10 miles south of Cincinnati. Thomas More will play KS-T on Friday at 7:30 p.m. and follow up DC’s matchup with Kent State with a 2 p.m. contest against Akron-Wayne.
DC enters the weekend averaging 81.3 points per game offensively, 13 points higher than their per-game average through three games last season. Boosted by the effort against Spalding, DC is averaging 13.7 made 3-pointers per contest, shooting at a 46.1 percent clip from long range and 47.5 percent overall from the field.
With a still very young roster, the Jackets’ 16.3 turnovers per contest are a spot to be improved but thanks to a balanced scoring output of five players averaging at least nine points per contest, the improved offensive output has made a real difference.
“Offensviely, having patience and getting the shots that are the best for our team are the biggest keys,” explained Cutter. “Our guys have continued to buy into that. We’ll keep shooting threes but a specific kind of threes that have a bunch of guys touching the ball on a given possession.”
Sean Tyson’s 16 ppg lead the Jacket roster with junior forward Micaiah Cox adding 12.3 points per game at a 68.4 percent clip with 4.7 rpg. Marell Jordan has been a spark as the Jackets’ sixth-man, chipping in 14 points off the bench, with freshman Jack Kolar (9 ppg, eight 3-pointers made) and sophomore Tyler Andrew (9 ppg, 50 percent field goals) adding scoring balance.
Following the two-game weekend, the Jackets will face a full two-week gap for the Thanksgiving holiday until they resume action on Dec. 7 at Rose-Hulman in the team’s Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference opener.
