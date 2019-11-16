In the preseason, Defiance head coach Scott Cutter extolled his team’s shooting ability and athleticism running the floor.
Even he likely didn’t expect the shooting performance the Jackets put on in the opening game of the 45th Purple & Gold Tournament at the Karl H. Weaner Center on Friday.
DC rained down 19 makes from long range, including a stretch of nine consecutive makes on 3-point attempts, as the Yellow Jackets moved to 2-0 on the young season with a 93-72 victory.
“We were just really rolling from the start and Micaiah (Cox) kinda got us going and guys fed off him,” said Cutter, referring to his junior forward, who hit three straight triples to start the game and finished with a team-best 20 points in the victory on a perfect 7-of-7 effort from the field. “It’s nice to see our junior come out and set the tone and lead our team, get us off to a good start and the guys followed from there.”
Despite the early heat from long range, Spalding (0-2) kept pace in a back-and-fort style of contest, trailing just 12-10 after a Jaiquan Edwards jumper with 15:43 left in the first half.
However, a 3-pointer from Cox, two treys from freshman Jack Kolar and five points from Sean Tyson allowed DC to stretch its lead to double digits just 1:22 later.
The Yellow Jackets never led by less than 10 points after the 12:41 mark on a Tyson triple, absolutely scorching the nets to the tune of 21-of-30 shooting (70 percent) from the field and 13-of-19 from the perimeter.
“We know that we like to shoot the ball and we’ve gotten a lot better than we did last year,” said Cox of the victory, which moves DC to 2-0 ahead of tonight’s 5 p.m. championship game against Great Lakes Christian. “We still try to get some inside out action but we started out just throwing it around to get some good shots and then later on in the second half we started to drive it.”
DC found scoring from plenty of different places with eight different players finding the scoring column in the first half and 13 overall.
“I do think that’s who we are,” said Cutter of the balanced scoring. “Micaiah led us tonight, Sean (Tyson) led us on Saturday. I don’t know, there’s probably eight to nine guys on our team that might lead us in scoring in different games. I do think we’re pretty balanced.
“I just think it’s going to be different guys on different nights and the fun part about the team is guys don’t really care who scores and it’s so fun to be around a group of guys like that.”
Stryker grad and DC freshman Chase Glock tallied his eight points in a two-minute span midway through the second half while Cox shut the door with a late-half flurry to keep Spalding out of contention.
After a Robert Bendingfield jumper made it 44-31 with 5:21 to go, Cox scored on a layup, snared a defensive rebound on the other end and converted a three-point play to make the lead 18 with under four minutes until half.
Though the outside shooting cooled down a bit in the second half (6-of-18) with reserves playing the final 10-plus minutes of the contest, DC finished with its highest scoring total since a 139-133 loss to Greenville on Dec. 30, 2017. That contest, also in the Purple & Gold Tournament, set the high-water mark for 3-pointers made, as DC canned 31 from long range.
Up 56-36 at the break, Defiance slammed the door shut for good with triples from Tyler Andrew and Kolar to kick off a 12-2 run to start the second half and a 24-9 run overall. The DC lead ballooned to as much as 40 following a Jerome Johnson triple with 9:22 left in the contest.
Kolar, a freshman from Cincinnati, hit four shots from distance to finish with 12 points for the Yellow Jackets while Avonte Jones hit three treys and tallied 11 points off the bench. Tyson recorded nine points and seven boards while Cox led the Jackets in the rebounding category with six.
DC will take on Great Lakes Christian, a winner over Olivet in Friday’s nightcap, in the championship game tonight at 5 p.m., following a 3 p.m. consolation game between Olivet and Spalding.
Edwards, a 6-5 freshman finished with 14 points to pace the Golden Eagles, which lost their season opener last week to HCAC squad Hanover. Bendingfield added 12 markers off the pine.
SPALDING (72) — James 9; Montgomery 6; Gari 8; Edwards 14; Amanor 4; Tribble 6; Williams 0; Bendingfield 12; Prince 3; Weathers 1; Johnson 0; Warren 5; Toliver 4. Totals 29-63 8-13 72.
DEFIANCE (93) — Hiegel 5; Tyson 9; Kolar 12; Andrew 6; Cox 20; Heidelburg 2; Johnson 0; Cline 2; Jones 11; Jordan 9; Glock 8; Ortiz 4; Garwo 2; J. Johnson 3; Barber 0. Totals 35-66 4-6 93.
3-point goals: Spalding 6-22 (Gari 2, Bendingfield 2, Tribble, Prince), Defiance 19-37 (Kolar 4, Cox 4, Jones 3, Glock 2, Andrew 2, Hiegel, Tyson, Jordan, J. Johnson). Rebounds: Spalding 29 (James, Tribble 4), Defiance 40 (Cox 6). Turnovers: Spalding 12, Defiance 16.
Spalding 36 36 — 72
Defiance 56 37 — 93
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.