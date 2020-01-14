LEXINGTON, Ky. – Away from home in a Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference game on Saturday afternoon, the Defiance College men’s basketball team dropped a 90-83 decision to the Transylvania University Pioneers at the Beck Center.
Defiance and Transylvania are both 7-6 overall. In the HCAC, the Yellow Jackets are 2-4 while the Pioneers move to 3-3.
DC led, 19-13, before Transy opened up a 42-26 lead with a 29-7 run. Defiance trimmed its deficit to 53-39 at halftime, but the hosts established their biggest advantage of the day, 62-41, with 15:29 to go. The Yellow Jackets clawed back, pulling to within 70-68 with 6:34 left, and trailed by just three points (84-81) in the final minute before TU hit a three-pointer and made 3-of-4 free throws down the stretch.
DC finished at 60 percent (30 of 50) from the field, including 50 percent (9 of 18) from behind the three-point line, compared to 50.8 (32 of 63) and 45.8 (11 of 24), respectively, for Transylvania. The guests were outrebounded, 32-20, including 17-4 on the offensive end.
Defiance was led by freshman Jack Kolar, who came off the bench to connect on 9-of-10 shots from the floor, including 6 of 7 from three-point range for a career- and game-high 28 points. Marell Jordan produced 21 points and a season-best six assists while freshmen David Perkins and Chase Glock (Stryker) tallied 10 points apiece in reserve roles.
Kolar and Perkins each had five rebounds with Glock recording a game- and career-high three blocked shots.
The Jackets are back at home to play a conference contest against Manchester University on Wednesday. Tipoff is slated at 7:30 p.m. in the Karl H. Weaner Community Center.
DEFIANCE (83) — Andrew 6; Cox 0; Hiegel 4; Tyson 4; Jordan 21; Perkins 10; Jones 0; Glock 10; Kolar 28. Totals 30-50 14-16 83.
TRANSYLVANIA (90) — McKinney 11; Gentry 19; Cromwell 11; Jefferson 9; Schmitt 12; Bryan 2; Sivills 9; Twenty 0; Larimore 13; Pashley 0; Schroeder 4. Totals 32-63 15-21.
Three-point goals: Defiance (9-18) — Andrew 0-1, Hiegel 1-2, Tyson 0-1, Jordan 1-2, Jones 0-2, Glock 1-3, Kolar 6-7. Transylvania (11-24) — McKinney 1-1, Gentry 2-3, Cromwell 1-5, Jefferson 0-1, Schmitt 2-4, Bryan 0-1, Sivills 2-3, Twenty 0-1, Larimore 3-5. Rebounds: Defiance 20 (Perkins, Kolar 5). Transylvania 32 (McKinney 6). Turnovers: Defiance 15, Transylvania 12.
Defiance 39 44 — 83
Transylvania 53 37 — 90
